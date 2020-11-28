The latest coronavirus update for the US, which encompasses data from Thanksgiving Day, shows that more than 100,000 additional COVID-19 cases have been reported, along with some 1,200 deaths from the virus.



One doctor has come up with a simple 4-word phrase that distills much of the best advice that health professionals have stressed during the pandemic into one mantra that people should follow to keep themselves safe: Don’t share your air.

That advice is followed, of course, by wearing coronavirus face masks and by practicing social distancing, among other things.

The latest coronavirus update from White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, in light of the stubbornly high number of coronavirus cases in the US that keeps climbing higher, should give anyone pause who might be thinking about getting together with family for Christmas.

Basically, in a new interview with USA Today, Dr. Fauci warns that an already-ominous mix of factors in the US, such as too many people heedlessly still traveling and engaging in holiday gatherings, is about to ensure the country faces an even darker period of the coronavirus pandemic. “If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving,” Dr. Fauci told the newspaper. To understand the COVID-related bad news that the doctor worries lies ahead for us, consider that the US recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases and 1,200 deaths from the virus on Thanksgiving Day — which, when you think about it, is all the more staggering in light of the fact that 20 states didn’t report any COVID data at all because of the holiday.

Accordingly, Dr. Leo Nissola — a scientist and MSN medical contributor — has come up with a bit of advice that he wants people to try to remember in order to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the coronavirus this holiday season. It stems from the fact that so much has been written and said about where you can safely go and what you can safely do right now amid the pandemic, and an easy to think about all that is just to remember the following four words from the doctor:

“Don’t share your air.”

.On @CBSNews I talked to @Elaine_Quijano about the need for massive COVID testing. Folks at home should be allowed to order tests over-the-counter, without the gatekeeping from doctor’s orders. We can stop coronavirus outbreaks with at home testing.https://t.co/vwmBoTmObh — Leo Nissola, MD (@LeoNissolaMD) November 20, 2020

Those four words encapsulate all the advice from health experts like Dr. Fauci that has been shared with the public for months now during the pandemic — with that simple 4-word phrase alluding to everything from the importance of mask-wearing to not congregating with others and maintaining social distancing.

Don’t share your air. Because, otherwise, you risk contributing to the inexorably worsening numbers that keep being reported by Johns Hopkins University, whose researchers note that almost 12.9 million coronavirus cases have been identified since the start of the pandemic in the US, along with more than 263,000 deaths.

This is why health professionals are begging people, in so many words, to adhere to the warning inherent in Dr. Nissola’s 4-word phrase. “In a week, more likely two weeks, we will see a surge upon a surge,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, told CNN. “We’re in for a tough time.”