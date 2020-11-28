The Disney+ hit live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian has finally revealed the actual name of the fan-favorite character we’ve all been unofficially calling Baby Yoda.

Read on for the newly revealed name of Baby Yoda, who’s been referred to thus far in the Disney+ series as “The Child.”



The name was disclosed thanks to the introduction of a new character in the series — the Jedi Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.



If you’re not in the habit of watching new episodes of Disney+’s The Mandalorian immediately after they drop on Fridays, today might need to be the day you break that pattern, at least once.

Maybe it’s one of those things where you get around to it later on in the weekend. But if you don’t want some surprises spoiled for you, there’s a new episode of the hit live-action Star Wars series ready to be viewed today by Disney+ subscribers (Chapter 13: The Jedi). Why is it worth stressing that you watch this episode as soon as you can? Because not only does it introduce an incredible new character that Star Wars fans have been fawning over, thanks to Rosario Dawson’s portrayal, but also — well, let me just leave you with two words. Baby Yoda. Okay, maybe a few more words. WE NOW KNOW HIS NAME.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This is one of the fun mysteries that The Mandalorian has left danging since way back at the end of episode one of the first season, when we got our first sight of those massive green ears poking out from his … space crib, I guess you’d say.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Stop reading right now if you don’t want to know the name of “The Child,” as Baby Yoda is known on the show, ahead of time. But this, again, is why we say you should try to go ahead and knock out the episode if you can, because everyone is talking about this on social media, as well.

Ready? Here we go.

The Child’s name is — Grogu!

As we noted, Twitter exploded immediately with countless reactions on Friday:

life before you learned baby yoda's name and life after you learned baby yoda's name pic.twitter.com/Z74PxdZL5G — adelle 🏁 (@adelleplaton) November 27, 2020

#TheMandalorian

John Favreau trying to rip the name “Baby Yoda” from my cold, dead hands: pic.twitter.com/g2zxhriYVb — Preeti Chhibber says Let’s Win in GA! (@runwithskizzers) November 27, 2020

His name is baby Yoda. Idgaf what they said. — Marcel (@BasicallyIDoWrk) November 27, 2020

As a postscript here, we can’t mention the reveal of Baby Yoda’s actual name without pointing out where it came from during the episode. The source was Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi that Katee Sackhoff’s character Bo-Katan told Mando to track down during last week’s episode.

Even if the episode didn’t give us The Child’s name — Ahsoka reads Baby Yoda’s mind, and that’s where it comes from — the introduction of Ahsoka herself into the series was bad-ass and enough of a fantastic surprise all on its own. Her proficiency with the double lightsabers, her incredible fighting — it certainly gave me the exact same feeling described by an IGN reviewer thus: The new episode of The Mandalorian was a “pure shot of Star Wars straight into our eyeballs, and damn, it felt good.”