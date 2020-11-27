If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among all the smart device deals out there for Black Friday 2020, there are two in particular that you should definitely check out before the day is done.

The Withings Thermo smart thermometer and Withings Sleep smart sleep monitor are both down to all-time low prices at Amazon.

The $60 iHealth PT3 infrared forehead thermometer is often referred to as the “iPhone of thermometers” because it features such a sleek and minimalistic design. It’s also on sale for just $23.99 right now for Black Friday, so it’s flying off the shelves. It’s definitely a great buy at that price, but there’s another option you should consider before you commit.

The Withings Thermo isn’t just an infrared thermometer, it’s a smart thermometer. Beyond the gorgeous design and simple controls, it’s Wi-Fi-connected so you can track temperature readings for your entire family in the accompanying smartphone app. It’s also amazingly precise, with 16 infrared sensors that deliver extremely accurate readings. It normally costs $99, but it’s down to an all-time low of $69 for Black Friday 2020.

Another best-selling Withings device also got a huge discount for Black Friday. It’s the Withings Sleep, an awesome smart sleep tracker that not only tracks your sleep but also helps you make changes that will improve the quality of your sleep. Normally priced at $100, the Withings Sleep is down to $74 right now, which is also an all-time low price.

Withings Thermo – $69 (reg. $99)

FSA-ELIGIBLE ITEM – If you have a flexible spending account with your employee health plan, no doctor’s prescription is needed to purchase a Thermo smart temporal thermometer

HIGH PRECISION – Thermo has 16 infrared sensors that take over 4000 measurements to provide a highly-accurate result

QUICK & EASY – Ultra-fast measurement with color-coded fever indicator

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every measurement and health advice appears in the Withings Thermo app automatically via Wi-Fi (iOS and Android). iOS compatibility (iOS 8 and higher), Android compatibility (6.0 and higher)

Withings Thermo – smart Temporal Thermometer, FSA-Eligible, Suitable for Baby, Infant, Toddle…

Withings Sleep – $74 (reg. $100)

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring, and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

BREATHING DISTURBANCES – Sleep can now detect breathing disturbances. While some pauses during sleep are normal, if they occur too often they might be a potential sign of a chronic condition such as sleep apnea. Wi-Fi: 2.4 GHz b/g/n, WEP/WPA/WPA2

LEARN WHAT MATTERS – Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve.

ENHANCE SLEEP ENVIRONMENT – Sleep is a sensor that can act as a switch to control lights, the thermostat, and more.

Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The Mattress with Sleep Cycle Analysis

