Coronavirus essentials including best-selling FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 face masks and Purell hand sanitizer are on sale at all-time low prices today, but they’re not the only things you need to protect yourself and your loved ones.

All of the most popular PhoneSoap UV sanitizers are discounted right now for Black Friday 2020, including the class-leading PhoneSoap Pro and the popular new PhoneSoap 3.

FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 face masks that NIOSH tested and found to work just as well as 3M N95 masks are by far the best-selling coronavirus essential among our readers, and Purell hand sanitizer is close behind. One protects your respiratory system and the other kills any coronavirus that might make its way to your hands, but there’s another piece of the puzzle you should consider: Your smartphone is one of the filthiest things around you, so you need to be sure to sanitize it constantly.

The good news is that we have some terrific news on that front. Not only are PhoneSoap’s wildly popular UV sanitizers all back in stock on Amazon after being sold out for much of the pandemic, but they’re also all on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Black Friday 2020!

Most UV sanitizer boxes on Amazon are unproven, but PhoneSoap products use the best available UV-C lights and they’re actually clinically proven to work. This isn’t some random no-name company, it’s the brand we all saw on Shark Tank before it blew up to become the leader in this space. It’s so popular that every single one of the company’s sanitizer boxes sold out almost instantly after the coronavirus hit. Now, thankfully, they’re back in stock on Amazon.

The flagship PhoneSoap Pro is the best model available right now, and several different colors are in stock at Amazon — instead of paying $120, you’ll pay $95.96 for any color you choose. The PhoneSoap 3 is the next-most popular model and you’ll find it in four different colorways for $63.96 each. The portable PhoneSoap Go and the PhoneSoap Wireless model with a built-in wireless charger are both in stock as well, and they’re down to $79.96 instead of $100.

Any or all of these popular models could sell out at any moment, so scroll down for more info and then snatch one up while you still can. These deals will all disappear at the end of the day on Tuesday.

PHONE FIT GUARANTEE: Like our standard PhoneSoap models, PhoneSoap Pro fits the largest of smartphones, and is also guaranteed to fit the largest phone cases and accessories, like OtterBoxes.

TIME SAVER: PhoneSoap Pro kills germs in just 5 minutes – half the time as our standard phone sanitizers. Our 10 years of experience building world-class disinfection devices has led to a faster, more efficient design.

AUTOMATIC AND MANUAL MODES: Unlike our standard models, PhoneSoap Pro allows you to disinfect your phone automatically when placed inside, or at the touch of a button. Automatic or manual, the choice is yours.

MORE EFFECTIVE THAN WIPES: Chemical wipes do a satisfactory job of killing bacteria in general, but they don’t perform as well at killing germs on phones. Uneven surfaces and applications leave germs alive while PhoneSoap gives you a consistent kill 100% of the time.

PHONESOAP 3 – THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER: This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging.

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

CLEAN WHATEVER FITS. The PhoneSoap 3 was created with smartphones in mind, but will sanitize anything that fits inside – pacifiers, smartwatches, headphones, keys – you name it!

PHONESOAP WIRELESS – SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND QI CHARGER: This smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and utilizes Qi wireless technology to charge your phone without needing to attach a charging cable, as well as an additional USB port for additional charging.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE: PhoneSoap Wireless was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The wireless charging will only apply to Qi-enabled smartphones, but the USB port in the back of the unit offers universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

CLEAN WHATEVER FITS: The PhoneSoap was created with smartphones in mind, but will sanitize anything that fits inside – pacifiers, smartwatches, headphones, keys – you name it!

PHONESOAP GO – SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND PORTABLE CHARGER: This battery-powered smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with two germicidal UV-C bulbs and houses an internal rechargeable battery that can charge your phone up to 4 times, or run 45 sanitizing cycles all while you’re traveling or on the go! This is the only PhoneSoap unit that also comes with a traveling case for safe-keeping.

STAY HEALTHY: Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day, and then they are stored in warm and dark places like purses and pockets, leaving the bacteria to breed and grow. They are the third hand we never wash! Using PhoneSoap on a regular basis will help keep germs and illness at bay.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE: PhoneSoap was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The USB and USB-C ports in the back of the unit offer universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

