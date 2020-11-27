If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are down to their best prices of the year for Black Friday 2020, but there’s another sale you should check out.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds with Alexa are down to the lowest price of the year, and so are four more Jabra headphones deals as well.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 2. All three models are on sale with Black Friday 2020’s deep discount, so you can pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods 2 today at the lowest price of the year.

Before you buy any of those popular earphones though, there’s another option that people love just as much for even less money.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds offer fantastic sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go. These wildly popular earphones retail for $120, which is already less than what you’d pay for any AirPods. Thanks to a massive $50 discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $69.99! That’s about half what you’d pay for AirPods 2 if you bought them right now from Apple, so don’t miss out.

There are three more pairs of best-selling Jabra wireless earbuds on sale at all-time low prices for Black Friday 2020, as well as a huge $100 discount on Jabra Elite 85h over-ear headphones. You can see all the deals down below.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – $69.99

True wireless earbuds – Conversations are made incredibly clear with the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds that are proven to deliver superior call performance. Plus, a long-lasting battery with a charging case included keeps you connected all day.

Multi-functional Bluetooth earbuds – The integrated controls let you answer calls, adjust the volume, or pause music with just the touch of a button. Plus, they are IP55 rated with a 2-year warranty against water and dust (registration required).

Take work calls from home – Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with up to 15 hours of battery for maximum productivity— Even when you’re learning or working from home on your smartphone.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium… List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.84 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – $99.99

True wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle – Wherever your day takes you, whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls. The Elite Active 65t are secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability.

Personalize your sound – Whether you’re using these as Apple earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible.

No audio dropouts – With Jabra’s 3rd generation true wireless stability, you can take calls and listen to music without worry about audio dropouts. And there are no pesky wires getting in the way of your workout

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Copper Blue – Bl… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – $139.99

WIRELESS EARBUDS – Jabra Elite 75t is engineered to fit; Making and taking calls is always a great experience, wherever you are, thanks to enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you

COMPACT COMFORT – Designed and tested for a secure fit, the Jabra Elite 75t features a new smaller design that provides an ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable

NO AUDIO DROPOUTS – With Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way;With these Bluetooth earbuds, you can enjoy conversations and music with no audio dropouts or interruptions

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Active… List Price:$179.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$40.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds – $149.99

SECURE ACTIVE FIT – We scanned thousands of ears to create the best-fitting earbuds for sport that we’ve ever created, with a special grip coating to make sure they stay in while you move; Plus, they’re sweat proof and waterproof with IP57-rated protection

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION: With these noise cancelling earbuds, you can filter out the world and focus on your music; Use the Jabra Sound plus app to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and HearThrough via your earbud button

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – Four microphones, the latest digital signal processing and pioneering beam form technology mean these Jabra earbuds offer great call quality wherever you are; Plus, they’re compatible with Siri, Google, and Alexa

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Navy – Wireless Earbuds for Running a… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jabra Elite 85h over-ear headphones – $149.99

Block unwanted background noise: Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones are engineered for the best wireless calls and music experience with SmartSound; Smart active noise cancellation responds to the environment, switching on if it detects background noise

SmartSound audio: The revolutionary SmartSound Audio technology in these Bluetooth headphones analyze your sound environment and automatically applies your personalized audio to give you the sound you need, when you need it

Long battery life headphones: Up to 36 hours of battery on a single charge (with ANC switched on), and fast charging of 5 battery hours in 15 minutes; Listen from the start of the day to the end with these noise canceling headphones

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Head… List Price:$249.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$100.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

