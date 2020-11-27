The AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine has shown an average of 70% efficacy, according to an announcement a few days ago.

The two partners disclosed that one cohort of the vaccine reached 90% efficacy, prompting some criticism of how the study was handled and how the data was disclosed.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriol said that a new international study for the 90% regimen is required. The executive also said that the FDA might not approve the drug without data from the trial’s US arm.

For three weeks in a row, the makers of the three coronavirus vaccine frontrunners provided us with the news we’ve been anticipating. The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective according to interim data, with the final results saying the drug is actually 95% effective at preventing illness and severe COVID-19. Moderna, which is also developing an mRNA vaccine candidate, said its drug has a 94.5% effectiveness according to interim data, with final results to follow soon. Then came the more traditional AstraZeneca/Oxford drug that has a few advantages over the other two — it’s easier to mass-produce, it’s cheaper, and it can be stored at standard temperatures.

But the Oxford vaccine only showed efficacy of 70%, and that figure was obtained when combining two different arms of the study. Actual effectiveness ranged from 62% to 90%, and the limited data that the creators released sparked a wave of criticism. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot confirmed that the company is already looking to run an additional trial that would provide more data about the regimen that yielded a 90% efficacy rate.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AstraZeneca and Oxford did not disclose the fact that the 90% effective cohort was a mistake in their initial announcements. The group with fewer than 3,000 volunteers received half a dose of the vaccine and then a full dose four weeks later. This happened because of a dosing issue that was later corrected. The larger group of volunteers who received two full doses of the drug four weeks apart had a much lower efficacy rating, at 62%.

The results generated plenty of questions about the Oxford vaccine, as more details came to light about the efficacy discrepancy. Some argued that the 90% group only included volunteers younger than 55, and the group doesn’t accurately represent the wider population. There are also questions about the 70% average efficacy rating that AstraZeneca and Oxford revealed in their announcement, as it’s unclear how it was obtained.

There are also concerns about regulatory approvals, especially in the US. The FDA requires each vaccine to recruit 30,000 volunteers in Phase 3 trials, and the American arm of the Oxford trial isn’t done. Some speculate that the 90% efficacy group won’t be enough to get AstraZeneca emergency approval in the US. The half-dose-full-dose regimen has not been tested in the US.

Finally, there are also questions about the vaccine regimen that will be pushed in other markets, considering that the full-dose yielded worse results than the mistake. But the accidental dose wasn’t given to enough volunteers to draw any useful conclusions.

“Now that we’ve found what looks like a better efficacy, we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study,” Soriot said in his first interview since the data was published. According to Bloomberg, the CEO said that the new trial would probably be another “international study, but this one could be faster because we know the efficacy is high, so we need a smaller number of patients.”

The executive said he did not expect the additional trial to hold up UK and European approvals. But clearance in the US will take longer, as the FDA isn’t likely to approve the vaccine on studies conducted elsewhere.

“The question for us was, will we need the U.S. data to get approval in the U.S. or can we get approval in the U.S. with international data, and it was never clear,” Soriot said. “Now, with those results, it’s more likely that we will need the U.S. data.”

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The executive also disputed notions that the improved efficacy resulted from an error, saying that researchers notified regulators and obtained approvals to change the trial protocol for that cohort. Soriot conceded that they did not expect the efficacy to be higher in that group. But “people call it a mistake — it’s not a mistake.”

AstraZeneca shares dropped 8% this week following the controversy caused by the vaccine trial data.

The silver lining in this unexpected controversy is that it should further convince people who are skeptical about COVID-19 vaccines that there’s tremendous scrutiny involved in the approval process. AstraZeneca and Oxford, and everyone else making COVID-19 vaccines, will have to answer not just to regulators who get to see all of the data, but all the other scientists who raise questions and concerns as well.

Even if it takes longer to roll out than the Pfizer and Moderna drugs, the Oxford vaccine can still be useful once it completes whatever rounds of testing is necessary before regulators like the FDA are satisfied. And if the drug’s efficacy does jump up to 90% due to a change in dosage, that’s an outcome worth waiting for.