If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro have been the top-selling headphones among our readers lately, especially since they’re on sale with a record-setting $80 discount for Black Friday 2020. These wireless noise cancelling earphones will cost you $249 if you buy them from Apple, and they often drop to $219 at Amazon. Hurry over to the site right now, however, and you can pick up a pair for just $169.99! Amazon is keeping orders open even though they’re sold out, which is great considering we’re not going to see AirPods Pro hit this price for at least another year. The last time this happened when they went on sale for $199 during last year’s Black Friday sale, orders still shipped within a few weeks.

Needless to say, Sony is obviously another very popular headphones brand, and Amazon just launched a fantastic early Black Friday sale that’s packed full of the deepest discounts of the year.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The deals in Amazon’s big Black Friday 2020 sale start at just $68 for Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds that normally cost $130. If you want a major upgrade, however, you’ve got a few options. The class-leading $230 Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are down to just $168 in either black or silver, and the $200 Sony WHCH710N over-ear noise cancelling headphones that people love so much are down to just $88 today.

That’s no typo… Sony over-ear noise cancelling headphones for just $88!

Last but certainly not least, Amazon has a killer deal if you want the very best of the best. The Sony WH1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones are down to the all-time low price of $278 instead of $350. These incredible headphones continue to blow us away every single time we put them on, and now you can save some serious cash and find out for yourself what all the fuss is about!

Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling over-ear headphones – $278 (reg. $350)

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony noise cancelling headphones – $88 (reg. $200)

This pair charges incredibly quickly and lasts for up to 35 hours, which allows you to bring them for a quick overnighter trip.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds – $168 (reg. $230)

Not only does these have a built-in microphone that lets you take a phone call, they are extremely comfortable to wear.

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds – $68 (reg. $130)

Get the most out of your headphones with the extreme bass and balancing audio levels.

Truly wireless design with BLUETOOTH wireless technology for total freedom

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Up to 9hr battery life, total 18hr with charging case

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… List Price:$129.99 Price:$68.00 You Save:$61.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.