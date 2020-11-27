If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 is the perfect time to give your home entertainment setup a big upgrade.

You need a new soundbar… you need a new streaming media player… get both while the $200 TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar is down to $75 at Amazon.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon's Black Friday 2020 deals hub

There so many amazing Black Friday TV deals available right now at Amazon. Seriously… sooooooooo many. Just check out Amazon’s Black Friday TV and Home Entertainment page and you’ll see what we’re talking about. Prices start at just $79.99 for smart TVs — that’s not a typo — and there are deep discounts on so many best-selling models from leaders like Sony, Samsung, and LG.

If you haven’t checked out these TV deals yet, popular models are already starting to sell out so you had better hurry. But you also have to keep in mind that most “smart TVs” really aren’t all that smart.

Unless you have a smart TV that runs Roku software or Amazon’s Fire TV software, the fact of the matter is you’re never going to have access to all the apps and games you might way. Sure, you’ll be able to stream from popular services like Netflix and Hulu, but kiss your lesser-known apps and games goodbye. On top of that, even popular apps like Netflix typically aren’t that great on proprietary smart TV platforms.

Don’t worry though, because we’ve got you covered.

Amazon has plenty of Fire TV player deals for Black Friday and there are also a bunch of great deals on soundbars. You’re going to need both though, so why not get a single device that covers both bases? That’s exactly what the $200 TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar is — a terrific-sounding single-enclosure speaker system that basically has a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in. It’s fantastic, and it happens to be a featured Black Friday deal right now on Amazon because it’s on sale for just $75.

Don’t miss out!

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

Built-in subwoofer – Feel the power of deep, rich bass with woofer speakers built directly into the soundbar. Enjoy a full and exhilarating audio experience and get the most out of your entertainment.

