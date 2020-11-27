Japanese space program JAXA has its Hayabusa2 probe headed for Earth, and it’s nearing its sample drop-off point.

The spacecraft orbited the space rock called Ryugu, shot it with a projectile, and snatched a sample before heading back to Earth.

NASA’s own asteroid sample return mission is also about to head back to our planet.

Lately, all eyes have been on NASA’s Asteroid probe OSIRIS-REx as it performed its touch-and-go operation to secure a sample of the space rock Bennu, but it’s not the only asteroid sample mission currently being conducted. JAXA, the Japanese space agency, beat NASA to the punch with its Hayabusa2 mission which visited the asteroid Ryugu, “bombed” it with projectiles, and collected samples of its own.

Now, roughly a year after it departed Ryugu, JAXA’s probe is nearing Earth, and it’s ready to deliver its incredibly valuable cargo. At present, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft is scheduled to drop its secured container of asteroid material toward Earth on December 6th, and it is expected to land in Woomera, Australia, where eager scientists will be waiting for it.

Like the OSIRIS-REx mission from NASA, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft’s goal was to investigate its target asteroid and then eventually collect a sample. It managed to accomplish its goals with flying colors. To get a better opportunity to fetch a fresh sample of the asteroid’s material, the probe released as self-firing “cannon” of sorts that blasted a crater in Ryugu. Eventually, Hayabusa2 managed to collect around 100 mg of material from the asteroid.

That might seem like a small amount — and, if we’re being honest, it is — but we’re talking about material from a space rock speeding around the Sun. You don’t need much of it in order to conduct a scientific investigation of what it contains, and scientists are hopeful that it holds some very tantalizing secrets about the formation of the asteroid and others like it, and perhaps even a hint at how the building blocks of life arrived on Earth.

The tweet announcing the impending delivery was sent out via the official Hayabusa2 Twitter account:

A message from PM Tsuda: “We are now on a landing course for Earth. The altitude will now gradually decrease towards Woomera. Fasten your seatbelt firmly and if you are travelling with young children, please assist them. The landing approach direction is scheduled to be 1-5-0”

The asteroid samples will be of great interest to scientists and, combined with the asteroid material collected by the OSIRIS-REx probe, it might not be long before we learn a lot of very interesting things about the space rocks that populate our solar system. In the meantime, however, we’ll have to wait and hope that the sample delivery goes as planned.