If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale has been shockingly impressive, with deep discounts on everything from gadgets and gizmos to Purell and FDA-authorized KN95 masks that NIOSH says work better than 3M N95 respirators.

Do you want to know which of Amazon’s crazy Black Friday deals outsold everything else? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale wasn’t just a day or two this year. Instead, it has been a crazy week-long sale that kicked off last Friday and will continue to run until the end of the day today, November 27th. We can’t even believe the incredible Black Friday discounts that have available all week long, and our readers have been scoring the deepest discounts of the year as we shared all the hottest new deals that popped up each day.

Of course, we all knew that Amazon was going to save its very best deals for last. Now that Black Friday is actually here, Amazon’s deals have been next-level!

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We’re now in the home stretch and the end of Black Friday 2020 is in sight, so Amazon has kicked its huge sale into overdrive. Seriously… we can’t even believe some of the deals that are available right now! Here are a few of the deep discounts that our readers have been swarming to take advantage of:

That sampling of deals is absolutely nuts, but we barely scratched the surface of Amazon’s big Black Friday 2020 blowout.

All those deals listed above are the most popular Black Friday deals on Amazon among our readers, but what about the hottest Black Friday deals for everyone else? We dug through the data from Amazon and came up with the top 10 best-selling Black Friday 2020 deals on Amazon’s entire site. You’ll find them all listed below, and the list is obviously accurate as of the time of this writing. Things change constantly and these incredible deals could sell out at any moment, so hurry up or you might the perfect sale!

Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus software for 15 months/5 Devices – $19.99 (reg. $90)

ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS, or Android devices in minutes!

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance.

SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi. Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private.

Holiday Exclusive - Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 – Antivirus software for 5 Devices with Auto Renew… List Price:$94.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$75.00 (79%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Crownful Countertop Ice Maker – $94.99

QUIET & EFFICIENT: Crownful Portable Ice Maker produces up to 9 pieces of ice cubes in just 8-10 minutes. It has a quiet cooling system that requires low energy to cool. Your party won’t be overshadowed by your ice maker.

STYLISH & COMPACT DESIGN: This ice maker has a stylish and chic design. Its compact size makes it perfect to set up on your counters or tabletops. It is ideal to use indoors or outdoors for parties and events.

Crownful Ice Maker Machine for Countertop, 9 Ice Cubes Ready in 8-10 Minutes, 26lbs Bullet Ice… List Price:$95.99 Price:$94.99 You Save:$1.00 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle with FREE $10 Amazon Gift Card – $169.99 (reg. $350)

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 plus free $10 gift card You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Habor 022 Meat Thermometer – $9.89

INSTANT READ & ACCURATE: 4-6 seconds ultra-fast response time with accuracy of ±1℃, takes out the guesswork and eliminate overdone or undercooked food, ensuring you get the best flavor.

SUPER LONG PROBE: No more Hands’ Burning, This 4. 7″(Probe) digital meat thermometer can detect the core temp of meat; perfect for huge turkey, chicken, bread making, jam making, chocolate making, barbecue, hot water, hot milk, and even bath water.

Habor 022 Meat Thermometer, Instant Read Thermometer Digital Cooking Thermometer, Candy Thermom… List Price:$13.99 Price:$9.89 You Save:$4.10 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop – $79.99

Powerful suction + spray mopping—a complete clean all in one pad

Disposable VACMOP Pad vacuums up what other pads push around

Powerful vacuum suction pulls in dirt and debris to be locked away directly in the disposable VACMOP Pad

Spray mopping with multi-surface hard floor cleaner to clean stuck-on grime, providing shiny clean floors

Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with Disposable Pad, Charcoal Gray List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb – $28.99 (reg. $60)

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Sengled Bluetooth bulb

Automate your home set up with Sengled and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Charcoal - bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$59.98 Price:$28.99 You Save:$30.99 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter – $12.97

Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it

Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts

Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness List Price:$19.95 Price:$12.97 You Save:$6.98 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger: $9.34 (reg. $11)

The Anker Advantage: Enjoyed by over 50 million users worldwide, our leading technology will change the way you charge.

Complete Charging Convenience: Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of the PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up.

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone SE 2020, 11, 11 Pro, 11 P… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.34 You Save:$1.65 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker – $69.95

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users, and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners

Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1200w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new quickcool technology; The new easy seal lid automatically seals the pressure cooker while the new and improved steam diffusing cover takes the fear out of the pressure release process

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, 6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.95 You Save:$50.04 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker – $99.95 (reg. $150)

Use built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, hikes and more and see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your route

With Active Zone Minutes, feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise, and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of exercise

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracki… List Price:$149.95 Price:$99.95 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.