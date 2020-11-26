Netflix has begun testing a new top 50 list on the homepage that would take the place of the top 10 list that can currently be found in the app.

Netflix wants to know “if showing an expanded list of popular titles around the globe will be helpful.”

The Netflix top 50 feature has been spotted on the PS4 app in the UK.

Netflix fiddles with the user interface of its app fairly often, but one of the best additions in recent memory is the list of the top 10 shows and movies being watched in your country that now appears on the homepage. It lets you see what everyone else is watching on the streaming service on a daily basis and is one of the few lists on the homepage that isn’t affected by the algorithm. The only real problem with the feature is that it cuts off at 10 movies and shows, but the company is now testing an expanded top 50 list that might roll out in the near future.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Saqib Shah, a reporter for S&P Global Market Intelligence, confirmed on Twitter that Netflix is testing a top 50 list that will serve the same function as the top 10 list, but will give even more content a chance to shine:

Netflix has confirmed to me that is testing a Top 50 list, expanding on the Top 10 it rolled out earlier this year. In keeping with that feature, there is a Top 50 row for all content on the home page, and seperate lists for films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/kzVVgNeRfW — Saqib Shah (@eightiethmnt) November 25, 2020

“As we have seen with the Top 10, members like to know what’s popular when picking what to watch,” Shah was told by a Netflix spokesperson. “We’re testing if showing an expanded list of popular titles around the globe will be helpful. As with all our tests, we will only roll [it] out if members find it useful.”

Licensed content is added and removed from the Netflix library every month, but original shows and movies never leave. As a result, the Netflix library has grown immensely in recent years, and it can be tough to keep track of what’s popular and what’s new on the service. With a top 50 feature, subscribers might have an easier time picking out the show or movie they want to watch rather than hoping the algorithm knows what to suggest.

Shah said that he was able to access the top 50 list on the PlayStation 4 Netflix app in the UK, but didn’t see it on the web when he went to Netflix.com. Here’s hoping the feature rolls out more widely soon.

Another feature that Netflix is currently testing overseas serves a similar purpose by offering a live channel that plays Netflix shows and movies around the clock without any input from users. Netflix Direct is currently being tested in France, and there’s no telling if it will ever become a permanent fixture of the service or expand to an international audience, but it’s yet another way for users to find something to watch on Netflix without having to make any difficult choices. Just tune in and see if you like whatever happens to be playing on Direct.