Apple offers free gift cards for select products purchased on Black Friday, but the best deals on Apple gear come from third-party retailers.

AirPods and Apple Watch are highly coveted Apple devices, and Amazon and Walmart both offer a few exciting promos on Black Friday.

The AirPods Pro can be purchased for as low as $169, while the Apple Watch 3 costs just $119 this holiday shopping season.

This is a hardly irregular year, and the holiday season won’t be spared. The coronavirus health crisis and resulting economic hardships will continue to impact everyday life for a while longer, and that includes the holiday shopping season. That said, the usual retailers have revealed all their Black Friday sales for 2020, with many of them hosting several early Black Friday sales events. Apple will continue offering customers the same kind of deals we saw in previous years. Buyers who shop online and in stores get free gift cards running up to $150 on select products. But that might not be good enough for all buyers looking for Black Friday sales on Apple gear. Third parties usually run better promos on some of the best-selling Apple products that also happen to make great Christmas gifts, and 2020 is no different. If you’re shopping for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch these days, then you’ll have to check the following offers. They just happen to be the best prices for Black Friday, so you’ll have to hurry to get them.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is still the best wearable you should consider getting, but you don’t have to go for the newest versions. The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launched earlier this year, but Apple keeps selling the Apple Watch 3, which still happens to be a great entry into the wearable universe.

The 38mm GPS sells for $199, while the 42mm version costs $229 from Apple. Buy either model from November 27th through November 30th, and you’ll get a $25 gift card if you purchase it from Apple.

But retailers like Amazon and Walmart have much better deals in place for the Apple Watch 3. The 38mm GPS sells for $119 (Amazon, Walmart), an instant $60 in savings compared to the regular price at these retailers. The 42mm GPS costs slightly more at $149 (Amazon, Walmart), but you still get the same $60 discount.

Amazon is also the place where you’ll get better discounts for the newer Watches. The Apple Watch SE sells for $20 lower than the usual price, and the deal applies to both the GPS and Cellular models and both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

The Apple Watch 6 is also seeing the first notable discounts, ranging from $30 to $120 — depending on size, cellular connectivity, and band choice.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro and AirPods get the same free $25 gift card from Apple, but you’ll have to pay $249 (AirPods Pro), $199 (AirPods with Wireless Charging Case), or $159 (AirPods with Charging Case) to get the discount.

Amazon and Walmart both have much better prices for all the models, with the AirPods Pro getting a significant discount this year. We’re looking at $80 in savings for the Pros, assuming you can still get the deal. Walmart will sell the AirPods Pro for $169 on Black Friday, and Amazon has run out of the $169 AirPods Pro deal, but you might still find them at $169.99. That’s still a great deal for Apple’s best AirPods version so far.

The regular AirPods are getting their own massive discounts, with the cheapest model going down to $119 on Black Friday from Amazon. If you want the Wireless Charging Case version, you’ll have to pay $149 at Amazon, but that’s still a solid $50 in savings.

This might be the best year to shop for a discounted pair of AirPods for you or a loved one, but you’ll have to make up your mind fast. AirPods generally tend to run out quickly.