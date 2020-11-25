Whole Foods Market is recalling a bunch of prepared containers of popcorn chicken because they are mislabeled.

The containers actually hold popcorn shrimp, which is a pretty serious issue since shellfish allergies can be incredibly serious.

If you purchased some of the mislabeled shrimp you can bring your receipt to a Whole Foods store for a full refund of the price.

Popcorn chicken can be a real treat. It’s a great snack that can fill you up quickly, and might even be suitable as a meal if you throw in a side of mashed potatoes. Unfortunately for some customers of Whole Foods Market in California and Nevada, the popcorn chicken they think they purchased might actually be shrimp. Oops.

According to a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, a ready-to-eat prepared food product sold as “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili” was mislabeled. Inside, you’ll find shrimp instead of chicken, and if you happen to have an allergy that makes shrimp off-limits to you, that can mean a lot of suffering if you accidentally start munching on them.

Now, I would hope that the shrimp are easy enough to identify that nobody with a shrimp allergy will accidentally eat them, assuming they are in fact chicken. However, if the product is heavily breaded (as is often the case) it might actually be easy to just start munching on them without realizing what they are. The taste will, of course, be a dead giveaway, but if someone with a severe seafood allergy starts gnawing on some shrimp, it could cause problems.

The recall bulletin explains how to identify the product before even opening it:

The affected products were sold at the below Whole Foods Market locations. The product was sold in plastic containers in the prepared foods department and was labeled as “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili” with sell by dates through Nov. 27, 2020. The product can be identified by the PLU number 81789 on the scale label near the UPC. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The issue was identified as a result of a customer complaint and one illness has been reported to date.

The recall page has a full list of the stores in which the mislabeled product was sold, and it’s quite long. In total there are 25 Whole Foods Market stores in California that are affected by the recall and a single store in Nevada. As Whole Foods notes in the recall announcement, “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” so it’s being taken very seriously.

If you bought the product only to realize that your chicken had been swapped for shrimp, you can bring a receipt to your local Whole Foods Market for a full refund.