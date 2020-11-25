Sony announced on Wednesday that the PS5 had the biggest console launch of any of its consoles.

The early success of the PS5 has been an issue for consumers, as the console has been consistently selling out ever since it launched on November 12th.

Sony says that more PlayStation 5 consoles will be made available before the end of 2020.

If you’ve had trouble finding a PlayStation 5 this fall, you’re not alone. In fact, the lack of PS5 inventory has been one of the biggest stories of the season, but even though countless consumers are still anxiously awaiting their chance to snag a console for themselves or as a gift for somebody else, Sony revealed on Wednesday that the PS5 launch on November 12th (and November 19th in some regions) was its “biggest console launch ever.”

We still don’t have actual sales figures, but we do know that Sony moved 7.6 million PS4 consoles in its fiscal launch year. In a recent call with investors, Sony CFO Hiro Totoki said the company is “aiming to exceed” those unit sales in the first year of the PS5’s life cycle, and it sounds like the PS5 is well on its way to doing so.

Sony shared the news about the PS5’s record-breaking success on Twitter while simultaneously confirming that more consoles will be made available before the end of the year, although without any specific details:

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

PS5 preorders sold out almost immediately after they began in September, and ever since, consumers have been desperately refreshing retailer websites and following Twitter accounts to try and pounce on any fresh inventory that pops up online. Without a coordinated strategy from Sony, everyone is left to their own devices, and it has resulted in frustration from every corner of the internet. Scalpers have made matters even worse, with one reseller group having managed to purchase more than 3,000 PS5 consoles over the course of the last two weeks.

At this point, if you aren’t willing to pay more than the retail price, you’re going to need to have a plan if you want to have any chance at all of scoring your PS5. First and foremost, make sure that you have an account on every major retailer’s website, from Amazon to Best Buy to GameStop to Target to Walmart. You need to check out as quickly as possible, and that’s not going to be possible if you aren’t logged in the instant PS5 units go on sale.

You can also try to follow Twitter accounts that post about new inventory as soon as it arrives, such as @Wario64, @IGNDeals, and @videogamedeals. Not only will they share information from retailers about when they expect to have more consoles, but they are also often first on the scene when more stock arrives.

At the end of the day, it’s going to take both luck and dedication to buy a PS5 before the end of the year, but at least we know that Sony plans to continue to ship consoles throughout the holiday season.