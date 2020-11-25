If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We warned our readers for more than a month that another rush of grocery hoarding was imminent, and now it’s happening just as we said it would.

Grocery stores across the country are selling out of essential supplies, and those with inventory have instituted stricter purchase limits .

There’s still plenty of stock on Amazon of key essentials that everyone needs, so now is the time to replenish your supply of things like best-selling FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and more.

We’ve told our readers several times over the past month or two that another rush of grocery hoarding was inevitable. While a small number of people refused to believe that shortages might be possible again, it’s already happening right now. People are panic-buying all across the country as daily new coronavirus cases rocket toward 200,000, and grocery stores that do have inventory have put very strict purchase limits in place.

Long story short, now is a good idea to stock up on certain must-have products while they’re still available at Amazon.

Essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper were impossible to find during the first rush of grocery hoarding. Availability improved dramatically in recent months, but now densely populated areas are starting to sell out again. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see extended product shortages like we did back in April and May, but it’s still not a bad idea to replenish your supply of some key essentials.

Face masks

For high-risk activities like being indoors around other people, riding on public transportation, flying, going to work and school, or visiting a doctor’s office, you need more effective face masks than the blue 3-ply ones and reusable cloth masks everyone wears. Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 face masks are the most popular options with our readers and they are back in stock right now on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to pick up FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and found to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles like viruses. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask you can buy, and these masks are actually on sale with discounts right now!

If those sell out, you can get sleek black KN95 masks for $1.40 apiece, best-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks, or popular COVAFLU KN95 masks.

Finally, Amazon’s best-selling face masks for low-risk have been Jointown 3-layer face masks since the start of the pandemic, though there aren’t many low-risk situations these days with winter coming and coronavirus cases soaring. Reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon-exclusive brand are also a great buy if you want reusable cloth masks.

To be frank, however, there’s really no such thing as a low-risk situation now that coronavirus outbreaks across the country are completely out of control and winter weather is here. Do yourself a favor and stick with the FDA-authorized masks above.

Hand sanitizer

News flash: Purell hand sanitizer is not only back in stock on Amazon right now, it’s on sale at the lowest prices you’ll find ANYWHERE on the internet. If you hurry, you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started. Even Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now!

MedEx Hand Sanitizer Gel with the same formulation as Purell has been very popular among our readers and it’s now finally back in stock. It’s a soothing gel with moisturizers including vitamin E, and it’s more than strong enough to kill coronavirus. It’s also a well-known brand that’s sold in stores like CVS, Costco, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven.

Finally, people in search of a good option from a top brand will find Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray in stock at Amazon.

Household cleaners

It makes sense that certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners would be in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including human coronaviruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again. Even Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Finally, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

