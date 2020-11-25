If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You have to be looking for top deals and the latest and most innovative gift ideas for the holidays, right? If not, you may be that person that others expect a gift from that they will throw in a closet and never revisit. Nobody is going to actually tell you that to your face, but who would want to be that person? Be the gift giver that people are excited to open gifts from! We at BGR Deals are here to help, as we’ve done our homework for holiday gift guides this year. We had our overall holiday gift guide, our Black Friday gift guide, and now we have our Cyber Monday gift guide to highlight some of the best products available this year. The prices will change for some of these as the date and sales kick in. Check out our picks below and up your reputation as a gift giver.

Canvia Digital Art Frame

Transform someone’s home or office with a Canvia digital art frame. For those who love art, but know how expensive buying real paintings or framing them can be, this is the perfect gift for them. From van Gogh to Rembrandt to Michelangelo, there are tons of different artists and art pieces you can choose from to have hanging on your wall. This takes the painting and recreates it in the digital frame with technology that shows perspective and real color. Plus, the frame will react with the light in the room and adjust itself to provide a more correct viewing experience. You can save $140 by using the code canviabgrspecial. Purchase: Starting at $549 at canvia.art

Hero Medication Management System

Those who are looking after loved ones during 2020 have had to go through a lot. Something that can make a routine like taking medication easier is the Hero Medication Management System. This is an automatic dispenser that intuitively sorts and dispenses medication each day. It uses machine learning algorithms that optimize over time to better suit its users. It can send audible and digital reminders, automate refills, and will provide medication adherence data in real time. If you prepay for the first year, the $100 initiation fee is waived. Purchase: $29.99/month + $99.99 initiation fee at herohealth.com

Cricut Explore Air 2

Spending more time indoors this year has allowed people to become more creative. Continue to boost creativity with the Cricut Explore Air 2. Ideal for more experienced crafters, it can cut over 100 kinds of material, including vinyl, cardstock, glitter paper, iron-on, foils, fabrics, and more. This has built-in Bluetooth technology for wireless cutting, writing or scoring. There is also a beginner’s guide to learn how to use it and a free design app for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. Purchase: Starting at $179 at cricut.com

HP Pavilion Laptop – 15t-cs300

Cyber Monday is a great time to look for deals on computers and the HP Pavilion Laptop – 15t-cs300 is a solid choice. This is a slim and sleek laptop that is great for home or work. It features a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor for those who need to multitask. You can watch videos, edit photos, or call your friends and family for a video chat. Plus, this has terrific audio features to best listen with. Purchase: Starting at $719.99 at HP.com

L.O.L Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World

L.O.L. Surprise! is one of the top toy brands today and the L.O.L. Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World video game for Nintendo Switch is extremely popular this year. Your kids can explore the L.O.L. Surprise! Remix festival grounds and interact with different characters. This is an extended view of the toy universe and they can customize and control their unique character while decorating their own part of the world. It’s fun for everyone. Purchase: $24.99 at Amazon

OtterBox EXO EDGE for Apple Watch

Anyone who has an Apple Watch likely loves how easy it is to track activity or read text messages on it. In order to keep it in great shape, you should protect it with an OtterBox EXO EDGE case. This works with Apple Watch Series 6/SE/5/4 models with a precise fit. Made from polycarbonate and TPE, this solid bezel and smooth bumper protects the display. This is a sleek case that comes in seven different colors. Purchase: $29.95 at otterbox.com

NordVPN

Cyber security is a topic on everyone’s mind these days and you should keep yourself even more protected with the help of NordVPN. NordVPN provides a secure and encrypted tunnel for your online traffic, meaning no one can steal your data while you’re surfing the web. That’s extremely helpful during the holiday shopping season. One NordVPN account can protect up to six devices, and it works with many operating systems. You’ll also get a fast and reliable connection anywhere. The Black Friday deal is already underway as you can get 68% off and three months free. Purchase: Starting at $3.71/month for two years at nordvpn.com

Luminar AI

For the budding photographer in your family or friend group, get them Luminar AI from Skylum. This is the latest photo editing program in the Luminar line and it is the first fully powered by artificial intelligence. This features tools to enhance outdoor photography and will make sure that you always get the perfect crop. It will get rid of the tedious work that can come from editing in other photo programs. You can preorder it now for when it debuts on December 15. Purchase: Starting at $84 at skylum.com/luminar-ai

Tribit StormBox Micro

Know someone who has to bring their music with them wherever they go? A portable Bluetooth speaker like the Tribit StormBox Micro may be the perfect gift. This is tiny in size but packs a large audio punch, as it has an advanced TI amplifier and built-in XBass tuning DSP technology. It is 100% waterproof and is dustproof and durable. This can provide eight hour of playtime on a single charge and works within a 100-foot range. It can even pair with a second Micro for an even richer experience. Purchase: $49.99 at Amazon

Caséta by Lutron

Upgrading a house to a more smart-device controlled one can be difficult. But for lighting purposes, you should check out Caséta by Lutron. This is a smart lighting control system that is extremely easy to use and install. The smart bridge connects with more home brands, like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Sonos, than any other smart home control lighting brand. It supports up to 75 devices, allowing you to personalize your home through the app, dimmers, remotes, or voice assistants. Purchase: $79.95 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2

We believe that anybody would be happy to escape from reality for just a little while right now. With the Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook, that’s a possibility. You’ll be able to play, explore, and create inside a virtual world while using this all-in-one VR set. This offers hits games and experiences that allow for new highs. With a super fast processor and next generation graphics, it’ll be like you’re really in a different place. This is the kind of gift that all ages can enjoy. Purchase: Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299.

Galanz Air Fry Microwave

We are all always looking for new and improved devices. How about something that can heat up leftovers and make fries that are crispy? With the Galanz Air Fry Microwave, you can do both of those. This has multi-functional capabilities, allowing you to free up some counterspace. This is 0.9 cubic feet and features 900 Watts of power. It is a 3-in-1 microwave that provides air frying, convection oven, and microwave oven functionalities as well as a Combi Speed cooking option. The True Convection technology circulates heated air throughout. Purchase: $109 at Walmart

Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum

So many robot vacuums these days are super expensive or only do a few basic maneuvers while cleaning. But the Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum has many fantastic features and won’t cost an arm and a leg. This has an upgraded power system with up to 2,000Pa of suction and it only makes 56dB of noise when it’s on quiet mode. It has a pet-approved design, as it has a tangle-free brush that eliminates trapped hair. You’ll even be able to control this with your voice. Purchase: $199.99 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar Edition GPS Smartwatch

Having to change your watch’s battery or charge it can be extremely annoying and time-consuming. But if you had the Garmin Instinct Solar Edition GPS Smartwatch, you wouldn’t need to worry about spending money getting a battery changed. That’s because all you’d need to do is step outside, as this allows for solar charging. This is built for military toughness and has GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, so you’ll never get lost. It’s an ideal smartwatch for activity and a great gift for the outdoorsman on your list. Purchase: $299.99 at Adorama

URGOnight

We all know someone who has trouble sleeping at night. If they are on your list, give them the gift of naturally changing that with URGOnight. This is here to train your brain just like any other muscle in your body. You wear the URGOnight during the day and it is clinically proven to get results. With consistent practice of 20 minutes each day, you can enhance your sleep habits. You’ll be able to track your sleep as well and you don’t have to wear anything to bed. Each exercise is customized to your brain. Purchase: $499 at urgonight.com

KeyMander 2 Keyboard/Mouse Adapter Plus Controller Crossover

For the gamer who loves playing all of their games on their PC, check out the KeyMander 2 Keyboard/Mouse Adapter Plus Controller Crossover. This new version is up to eight times faster for increased accuracy and smoother mouse response. This allows them to ditch their controllers for Xbox One, PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Switch and use their keyboard and mouse instead. This boosts the PC gaming experience and they can make on-the-fly adjustments in the middle of a game. Purchase: $99.95 at iogear.com

Floately Volta

Want a gift that’ll blow someone’s mind? The Volta Light Bulb from Floately is sure to do that. With a mix between scientific breakthrough and modern design, this is a light bulb that levitates and spins by using an electromagnetic field that’s generated between base and bulb. The wireless induction allows the LED bulb to glow brightly and warmly. It also is made with anti-shatter glass, so it’s safe for the home. Purchase: $99 at floately.com

Theragun PRO

Doing those workouts indoors have been tough this year and recuperation hasn’t been easy. For a deep tissue massage at home, check out the Theragun PRO. This is a premium massage gun that delivers powerful and professional results for your muscles. You can monitor the current speed and force on the OLED screen and it comes with different attachments for more pointed therapy. It can be held a number of different ways to help you target muscle groups. Purchase: $449 at Amazon

Tanoshi Scholar Kids Computer

Easing a child into technology? It’s a hard aspect to control, as there’s so much around them at all times. But with the help of the Tanoshi Scholar Kids Computer, it’s a simpler transition. This is a real computer that has capabilities for Google Meet and Zoom, so video calls and chats are possible. It is the latest version from Tanoshi and it has an Android 10 operating system. It gives access to over 3 million apps on the Google Play store, plus it has pre-loaded apps by award-winning educators to better teach your children. This features a 10.1″ HD detachable touchscreen tablet and a full kid-size ergonomic keyboard. It’s durable and kid-proof in terms of being drop-, dust-, and splash-proof. Purchase: $299.99 at tanoshikidscomputer.com

Desklab 4K Touchscreen Monitor

For the tech enthusiast on your list, check out the Desklab 4K Touchscreen Monitor. This gives them so much flexibility when it comes to setting up and working. This has a brilliant 4K resolution and can be used immediately. It’s extremely lightweight and can be carried anywhere. This is their charger, speaker, dongles, and screen all in one. It has universal compatibility, as it can use all cables, operating systems, devices and software. Purchase: $399 at desklabmonitor.com

GSP 370 EPOS I SENNHEISER

When a gamer is in the middle of a session, they don’t want to be thinking about their equipment. They just want it to work well and feel comfortable. When it comes to headsets, the GSP 370 from EPOS will fit the bill. This is extremely lightweight, so it won’t weigh down on the focus of the gamer. It delivers reliable, lag-free use with up to 100 hours of play per charge. The game audio can be personalized through the EPOS Game Suite, while the headset features a lift-to-mute flexible boom arm. Plus, if you buy this, you’ll gain access to exclusive EPOS Esports Masterclasses. Purchase: $149 at eposaudio.com

TIDAL Premium Subscription

The gift of music is never a bad idea. You can only get this specific deal once a year and getting TIDAL Premium for only $0.99 for four months is certainly worth it. You’ll have access to over 70 million songs with premium sound quality. You won’t have to listen to ads and you’ll have unlimited skips. Listening offline is simple and enjoying mixes and radio can be streamed without a problem. This artist-owned platform brings artists and fans closer together. You can also get TIDAL HiFi for just $1.99 for four months. Purchase: $0.99 for four months at TIDAL.com

LifeFuels Smart Bottle

Never forget to drink water during the day again with the LifeFuels Smart Bottle. This is the world’s first smart nutrition bottle and allows you to add essential vitamins and nutrients. This makes up to 90 beverages from three pods stored in the base. You just have to fill up the vessel with water, dispense, mix the flavors, and enjoy. You can adjust the flavor and the number of shots, whether you prefer it to be strong or watery. With the LifeFuels app, it dynamically tracks hydration and consumption. You’ll be full of electrolytes and the water you need to keep going. Purchase: $149 at Amazon

mClassic Graphics Enhancer

Get the most out of your Nintendo Switch by getting the mClassic Graphics Enhancer. You’ll be playing beyond HD, as this is the first plug-and-play graphics card that boosts the console’s graphics in real time. It’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch but also retro consoles equipped with HDMI adapters like the original Xbox, PlayStation, GameCube, PS2, Wii, DreamCast or PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and many more. With built-in anti-aliasing, no lag time, enhanced color depth, and increased depth of field, it boosts the gaming experience. Purchase: $99 at Amazon

Medify Air MA-40 Air Purifier

Air quality and cleanliness has been a constant topic of 2020. With the Medify Air MA-40 Air Purifier, you’ll be breathing more easily. Perfect for large size dorm rooms, residential rooms, apartments, or offices, this removes up to 99.9% of particles down to 0.1 microns. This has a three-layered H13 HEPA filter and it cleans an area of 840 sq. ft. every 30 minutes. It has an on/off ionizer function and has a sleek design that will blend in to any room. Purchase: $270 at medifyair.com

