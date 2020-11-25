If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This winter will be unlike any other winter in our lifetimes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer aren’t the only winter essentials you need.

Don’t miss Amazon’s one-day deal on the DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator, a best-selling model that’s currently on sale with a massive $616 discount.

Beyond your standard winter essentials, there are a few other things you’re going to need to stock up on this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’re hovering around 200,000 daily cases right now in the US, and that number is going to skyrocket yet again after the Thanksgiving holiday. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are absolute must-haves right now because NIOSH has certified that they work just as well as 3M N95 masks for a fraction of the price. You should also stock up on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1-liter refills, as well as Purell wipes while they’re in stock at Amazon.

But there’s another winter essential you need that has nothing to do with the pandemic, and it’s something that people forget about all the time.

Power outages are inevitable during the winter months, but there is something you can do to prepare for them. This is even more important this coming winter because the pandemic will likely make repairs even slower. You need a good generator to ensure you can keep things like your refrigerator, heaters, and internet running, but that doesn’t have to mean spending thousands of dollars.

The best-selling DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator is a top-rated portable generator that retails for $1,000. That’s actually a very fair price for this top-rated model, which features a brilliant dual-fuel capability that lets it run on gasoline or propane. On Wednesday, for one day only, Amazon is offering it for just $383.99 — that’s an incredible price! And if you’re wondering about capacity and run-time, this generator will run for up to about 10 hours with a full tank of gasoline (4-gallon capacity) or up to about 9 hours with a full 20lb tank of propane. That’s more than enough time to outlast most power outages, but you can always refuel and keep it running for days if you need to.

DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator, Green List Price:$549.00 Price:$383.99 You Save:$165.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

Your purchase includes One DuroMax XP4850EH 4850 watt Dual Fuel Hybrid generator with Electric Start, One oil funnel, One spark plug wrench, tools set, wheels and handle kit, DC charging cables and owner’s manual

Portable Generator dimensions: 24” L x 17″ W x 17″ H. Product weight: 127 lbs

Specifications: Noise level – 69 dB. Fuel tank capacity (GASOLINE) – 3.96 gallons. Suggested tank size (PROPANE) – 20 gallons

The ability to run on Propane or Gasoline allows the Freedom and Flexibility of Fuel Choice

With 4,850 starting watts and 3,850 running watts, this unit can handle heavy loads from lights and a refrigerator to a home air conditioner and high amperage power tools. Operate at both 120 V and 240 V simultaneously, or at 120 only with full power

