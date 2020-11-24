A massive chunk of metal was found sitting in a remote area of Utah.

Nobody knows how the monolith got there, or its purpose, but theories are running wild.

The two leading theories are that it was placed by either aliens… or artists.

Anyone who has seen Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey knows that a large, still object appearing out of nowhere can be a sign of something big. So, when the Utah Department of Public Safety accidentally discovered what appears to be a large, perfectly proportioned chunk of metal sitting in a remote area of the state’s Red Rock Country, they were curious as to its origins.

Unfortunately for state officials, there appears to be no readily-available explanation. The monolith was spotted by helicopter as officials were observing sheep that are native to the region. The shiny glare of the metal caught their eye, and they decided to investigate. What they found was a curious metal beam with a triangular shape sticking 10-or-so feet out of the rocky ground.

The object was easy to spot from the helicopter thanks to its bold sliver sheen against the red rock backdrop. Having absolutely no idea what it was, they decided they had to get a closer look.

“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” pilot Bret Hutchings told KSLTV. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘what.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”

So… what is it? Well, it’s a chunk of metal, that much is clear, but beyond that, it’s impossible to say. There are apparently no markings on the monolith that would indicate its origin or purpose, and it doesn’t appear to have any reason to be there. Because of this, two theories have taken hold as possible explanations: aliens or artists. It’s pretty funny that these are the two most plausible explanations but here we are.

The alien theory is, well, about as wild as it gets. What purpose would aliens have for the object being placed on Earth? Assuming we’re talking about hyper-intelligent beings that have a vast understanding of technologies foreign to us, we’d never have a chance at figuring it out. The artist’s theory? Well, it’s pretty similar to the alien theory. What purpose would artists have for hiding an art installation in a remote area where it was unlikely that anyone would find it? Well, artists have done things like this before, and sometimes it’s a matter of waiting for the art to be found before coming forward to claim it, but thus far, nobody has done so.

So, it’s aliens. Just kidding. But maybe.