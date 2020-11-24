Two supplements from the same manufacturer are now being recalled for two separate reasons.

A multivitamin and a vitamin D3 supplement are both being recalled due to a potentially harmful additive and an incorrect label, respectively.

The recall may affect a large number of people due to the nature of the supplements involved.

Just about everyone has been feeling a little, well, “off” in 2020, and when you’re feeling that way you might choose to turn to supplements to help bring your body and/or mind back on track. Unfortunately, one supplement manufacturer has had to issue a recall of some of its products for two different, but equally serious reasons.

Fusion Health and Vitality LLC is now recalling its Core Essential Nutrients supplement because it contains a food additive that shouldn’t be present. The additive, hordenine HCl, is “possibly unsafe when taken by mouth,” according to the recall bulletin posted by the Food and Drug Administration. The company’s Immune Boost Sublingual Vitamin D3 is also being recalled, though in this case, it’s due to the fact that the labeling on the packaging runs afoul of FDA guidelines.

The recall bulletin says that all 2020 lots of the supplements are being recalled, which is quite far-reaching. The company says that it “began shipping Core Essential Nutrients on 1/2/2020” and “began shipping Immune Boost Sublingual Vitamin D3 on 4/15/2020.” So, we’re talking about products that, at least in the case of Core Essential Nutrients, has been shipping for the entire year, and it’s now the end of November. Yikes.

The official statement from the company reads as follows:

Fusion Health and Vitality LLCis voluntarily recalling all 2020 Lots of CORE essential nutrients and Immune Boost Sublingual Vitamin D3. CORE has been found to contain an unapproved food additive, hordenine HCl, rendering it adulterated. Immune Boost Labeling was found to contain statements that caused it to become and unapproved new drug under FDA labeling laws. Hordenine HCl is possibly unsafe when taken by mouth. Hordenine HCl might have similar stimulant effects and side effects such as rapid heart rate and high blood pressure.

The company urges anyone with these recalled supplements in their possession to contact the company (information is available on the recall bulletin page) and then return the product to the company “for destruction.” The company is proactively reaching out to anyone who purchased the product directly from them, so if you’re in that group you’d be wise to check your email and see if you have a message waiting for your attention.

The recall bulletin doesn’t reveal exactly how many bottles of either supplement are involved in this recall. That being said, vitamin D3 is a very popular supplement overall, and even though the recall of this particular product is due to an issue with the label, it could still affect a large number of people.