President-elect Joe Biden is expected to make the passage of a new coronavirus relief bill — which includes funding to provide most Americans with a second stimulus check — a priority once he takes office.



Congress has been gridlocked for months over what a new coronavirus relief bill should consist of, which unfortunately means that no progress has been made on new stimulus checks, either.

However, here are some of the reasons why the next round of stimulus checks could include bigger amounts than the first round did.

It’s not just national political leaders who have stepped up their calls on Congress to finally, after months of delay and gridlock, pass another coronavirus relief bill that includes funding to provide most Americans with a second stimulus check. In a new open letter, a group of more than 125 economists is now advocating for the same — specifically, more stimulus that includes new direct payments to families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The economists include a former advisor to President Obama, economist Jason Furman. “We urge policymakers to use all the tools at their disposal to revitalize the economy, including direct cash payments, which are one of the quickest, most equitable, and most effective ways to get families and the economy back on track,” the economists write in the open letter. Additionally, they point to research from the Urban Institute that points to stimulus checks being a tool that could keep some 14 million people out of poverty.

Perhaps the chorus of voices like those, which keeps growing louder in the call for more stimulus, will eventually have an effect. As we noted yesterday, though, nothing is official yet regarding a new stimulus bill or additional stimulus checks — even though the Biden administration is expected to make this a priority after the President-elect is sworn into office come January.

As a reminder, Congress’ passage of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act back in March was the catalyst for the federal government to start sending out about 160 million stimulus checks. The payments to individuals were for amounts of up to $1,200, while married couples could get up to $2,400 (with an additional $500 per child under the age of 17 also possible as an add-on to the stimulus checks).

One thing to keep in mind, especially by Americans whose financial situation is the most dire, is that there’s a strong likelihood the next round of stimulus checks may actually include bigger final amounts for many people (depending on your situation).

For example, there’s been some talk that Congress may tweak the eligibility on the next go-round so that the add-on payment for dependent children is raised. That could include more money for parents whose, say, college-age child or children are back living under their roof. Likewise, the dollar figure for each dependent child may be raised as well.

People who became unemployed this year may also see a higher stimulus check come 2021. That’s because, assuming much of the eligibility and requirements stay the same, your adjusted gross income is what will be used to determine the final amount of your check. And in 2021, the IRS would be looking back to this year, seeing that you lost your job and received a low AGI, so it would approve you for a higher check amount than you might otherwise have received.