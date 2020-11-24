By Jacob Siegal
November 24th, 2020 at 12:37 PM
  • Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of December 2020.
  • The most notable additions to Netflix in December include The Midnight Sky, MANK, Jurassic Park, Big Mouth season 4, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4, Hilda season 2, and E.T.
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet, The West Wing, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are all leaving Netflix in December. Oh, and a little show called The Office.

December is primed to be one of the biggest months of the year for Netflix, both when it comes to new arrivals and tough departures. Popular originals like Big Mouth and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are debuting new seasons, and some big movies are dropping as well, including The Midnight Sky and MANK. On the other hand, The Office is finally leaving Netflix for good, and the streaming service is also losing The West Wing and the best Spider-Man movie ever made, just to add insult to injury. Netflix subscribers are going to have whiplash.

Today’s Best Deal

Save 15% on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks — NIOSH says they're as good as 3M N95 masks List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for December 2020 below:

Streaming December 1st

  • 3 Days to Kill (2014)
  • 50 First Dates (2004)
  • A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
  • Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM
  • Angels & Demons (2009)
  • Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
  • Chef (2014)
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
  • Effie Gray (2014)
  • Gormiti: Season 1
  • The Happytime Murders (2018)
  • The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
  • Jurassic Park (1993)
  • Jurassic Park III (2001)
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
  • Little Nicky (2000)
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Peppermint (2018)
  • Quigley Down Under (1990)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Super Wings: Season 3
  • Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Streaming December 2nd

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 7th

  • Ava (2020)
  • Manhunt: Deadly Games

Streaming December 8th

Streaming December 9th

Streaming December 10th

Streaming December 11th

Streaming December 14th

Streaming December 15th

  • Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
  • The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
  • Grizzlies (2020)
  • The Professor and the Madman (2019)
  • Pup Academy: Season 2
  • Song Exploder: Volume 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Streaming December 16th

Streaming December 17th

  • Braven (2018)

Streaming December 18th

Streaming December 20th

  • Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Streaming December 21st

  • The Con Is On (2018)

Streaming December 22nd

  • After We Collided (2020)
  • London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Rhyme Time Town Singalongs NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
  • Timmy Time: Season 2

Streaming December 23rd

Streaming December 25th

Streaming December 26th

Streaming December 27th

  • Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Streaming December 28th

Streaming December 29th

  • Dare Me: Season 1

Streaming December 30th

  • Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Equinox NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming December 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in December below:

Leaving December 1st

  • Heartbreakers (2001)
  • The Lobster (2015)

Leaving December 4th

  • Cabin Fever (2016)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Leaving December 5th

  • The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving December 6th

  • The Secret (2006)

Leaving December 7th

  • Berlin, I Love You (2019)
  • The Art of the Steal (2013)
  • Leaving 12/8/20
  • Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving December 10th

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving December 14th

  • Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving December 17th

  • Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving December 22nd

  • The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving December 24th

  • The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving December 25th

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving December 27th

  • Fifty (2015)

Leaving December 28th

  • Lawless (2012)

Leaving December 29th

  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving December 30th

  • Dexter: Seasons 1-8
  • Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
  • Ip Man (2008)
  • Ip Man 2 (2010)
  • Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving December 31st

  • Airplane! (1980)
  • An Education (2009)
  • Anna Karenina (2012)
  • Baby Mama (2008)
  • Back to the Future (1985)
  • Back to the Future Part II (1989)
  • Back to the Future Part III (1990)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Barbershop (2002)
  • Being John Malkovich (1999)
  • Cape Fear (1991)
  • Casper (1995)
  • Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
  • Coneheads (1993)
  • Definitely, Maybe (2008)
  • Dennis the Menace (1993)
  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
  • Fargo (1996)
  • For Love or Money (1993)
  • Frida (2002)
  • Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
  • Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
  • Her (2013)
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
  • The Interview (2014)
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • The Notebook (2004)
  • Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
  • The Office: Seasons 1-9
  • Poltergeist (1982)
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)
  • Session 9 (2001)
  • Splice (2009)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • The Town (2010)
  • Troy (2004)
  • WarGames (1983)
  • The Witches (1990)

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in December. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.

Tags:
Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.