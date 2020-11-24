Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of December 2020.

The most notable additions to Netflix in December include The Midnight Sky, MANK, Jurassic Park, Big Mouth season 4, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4, Hilda season 2, and E.T.

Ralph Breaks the Internet, The West Wing, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are all leaving Netflix in December. Oh, and a little show called The Office.

December is primed to be one of the biggest months of the year for Netflix, both when it comes to new arrivals and tough departures. Popular originals like Big Mouth and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are debuting new seasons, and some big movies are dropping as well, including The Midnight Sky and MANK. On the other hand, The Office is finally leaving Netflix for good, and the streaming service is also losing The West Wing and the best Spider-Man movie ever made, just to add insult to injury. Netflix subscribers are going to have whiplash.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for December 2020 below:

Streaming December 1st

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Streaming December 2nd

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 7th

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Streaming December 8th

Streaming December 9th

Streaming December 10th

Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 11th

Streaming December 14th

Streaming December 15th

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Streaming December 16th

Streaming December 17th

Braven (2018)

Streaming December 18th

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 20th

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Streaming December 21st

The Con Is On (2018)

Streaming December 22nd

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Streaming December 23rd

Streaming December 25th

Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 26th

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 27th

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Streaming December 28th

Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM

Rango (2011)

Streaming December 29th

Dare Me: Season 1

Streaming December 30th

Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming December 31st

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in December below:

Leaving December 1st

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Leaving December 4th

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Leaving December 5th

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving December 6th

The Secret (2006)

Leaving December 7th

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving 12/8/20

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving December 10th

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving December 14th

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving December 17th

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving December 22nd

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving December 24th

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving December 25th

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving December 27th

Fifty (2015)

Leaving December 28th

Lawless (2012)

Leaving December 29th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving December 30th

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving December 31st

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in December. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.