- Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of December 2020.
- The most notable additions to Netflix in December include The Midnight Sky, MANK, Jurassic Park, Big Mouth season 4, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4, Hilda season 2, and E.T.
- Ralph Breaks the Internet, The West Wing, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are all leaving Netflix in December. Oh, and a little show called The Office.
December is primed to be one of the biggest months of the year for Netflix, both when it comes to new arrivals and tough departures. Popular originals like Big Mouth and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are debuting new seasons, and some big movies are dropping as well, including The Midnight Sky and MANK. On the other hand, The Office is finally leaving Netflix for good, and the streaming service is also losing The West Wing and the best Spider-Man movie ever made, just to add insult to injury. Netflix subscribers are going to have whiplash.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for December 2020 below:
Streaming December 1st
- 3 Days to Kill (2014)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
- Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
- Chef (2014)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Effie Gray (2014)
- Gormiti: Season 1
- The Happytime Murders (2018)
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Monster House (2006)
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Peppermint (2018)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Super Wings: Season 3
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Streaming December 2nd
- Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Fierce — NETFLIX FILM
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming December 3rd
- Break — NETFLIX FILM
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 4th
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kings of Joburg: Season 1
- Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM
- MANK — NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 5th
- Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 7th
- Ava (2020)
- Manhunt: Deadly Games
Streaming December 8th
- Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
- Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Triple 9 (2016)
Streaming December 9th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming December 10th
- Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 11th
- A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Canvas — NETFLIX FILM
- Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Prom — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 14th
- A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 15th
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
- Grizzlies (2020)
- The Professor and the Madman (2019)
- Pup Academy: Season 2
- Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Streaming December 16th
- Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- Nocturnal Animals (2016)
- The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 17th
- Braven (2018)
Streaming December 18th
- Guest House (2020)
- Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jeopardy! Champion Run V
- Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
- Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
- Jeopardy! College Championship
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 20th
- Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Streaming December 21st
- The Con Is On (2018)
Streaming December 22nd
- After We Collided (2020)
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
- Timmy Time: Season 2
Streaming December 23rd
- The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM
- Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 25th
- Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 26th
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
- DNA — NETFLIX FILM
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 27th
- Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Streaming December 28th
- Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM
- Rango (2011)
Streaming December 29th
- Dare Me: Season 1
Streaming December 30th
- Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming December 31st
- Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in December below:
Leaving December 1st
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- The Lobster (2015)
Leaving December 4th
- Cabin Fever (2016)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Leaving December 5th
- The Rum Diary (2011)
Leaving December 6th
- The Secret (2006)
Leaving December 7th
- Berlin, I Love You (2019)
- The Art of the Steal (2013)
- Leaving 12/8/20
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving December 10th
- Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Leaving December 14th
- Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving December 17th
- Ip Man 3 (2015)
Leaving December 22nd
- The Little Hours (2017)
Leaving December 24th
- The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving December 25th
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Leaving December 27th
- Fifty (2015)
Leaving December 28th
- Lawless (2012)
Leaving December 29th
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Leaving December 30th
- Dexter: Seasons 1-8
- Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
- Ip Man (2008)
- Ip Man 2 (2010)
- Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Leaving December 31st
- Airplane! (1980)
- An Education (2009)
- Anna Karenina (2012)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future Part II (1989)
- Back to the Future Part III (1990)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Casper (1995)
- Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Fargo (1996)
- For Love or Money (1993)
- Frida (2002)
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
- Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
- Her (2013)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- The Interview (2014)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- The Notebook (2004)
- Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
- The Office: Seasons 1-9
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Session 9 (2001)
- Splice (2009)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- The Town (2010)
- Troy (2004)
- WarGames (1983)
- The Witches (1990)
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in December. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.