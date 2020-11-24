Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be one of the most important Marvel movies in Phase 4, considering the premise and the various leaks detailing the rumored plans for it.

A brand new leak offers fans the Doctor Strange sequel’s general plot and lists the new and returning characters that Marvel supposedly planned for it.

The leak also lists the villains of the story and the actors considered for the various parts.

This will be the first year in over a decade not have any new Marvel movies or TV shows, now that we know WandaVision won’t premiere until January. But 2020 was a disaster for everyone. The novel coronavirus pandemic made going to theaters unsafe, and the big studios decided to postpone their major theatrical releases. Marvel movies were postponed as a result, with Black Widow set to premiere in May 2021, a year later than expected.

The health crisis also halted work on future releases, including shows that were supposed to debut on Disney+ this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki were all teased earlier this year, but were ultimately delayed. It’s not just that productions were incomplete, but some of the series might need to launch in a specific order and wait for certain movies to arrive before they can hit Disney’s streaming service.

But for all the disappointment and delays, we did hear plenty of exciting rumors, with a marked increase in Marvel leaks in the second half of the year. 2020 might not have any MCU action in it, but Marvel is still developing projects behind closed doors. The latest leak concerns the movie that might be the most important of MCU Phase 4. We have a plot leak for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that we can’t verify. But if real, it might include a few spoilers, so you should handle it with care.

What makes Doctor Strange 2 so exciting is, first of all, the title. It’s clear from it that Marvel plans to give us a much proper introduction of the multiverse, which was featured so far in various MCU projects, including the epic Endgame finale of the Infinity Saga. The multiple universes that Marvel is about to propose will fix various problems that Marvel needs to fix before it can bring on characters who were unavailable in the MCU so far.

The X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool are properties that Disney obtained after purchasing Fox, so Marvel has to find a way to squeeze them into the current story. The multiverse might help with that.

The multiverse could also allow Marvel to bring back some of the dead or retired Avengers without ruining Endgame’s legacy. We could still get Tony Stark back, but a slightly different version of our favorite Avenger. The same goes for Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, and other dead heroes and villains.

Add to that the numerous leaks teasing remarkable cameos for Strange 2, and you end up with a sequel that has the potential of being much better than the first film in the series. And it could shape up to be the most important film in Phase 4, possibly setting up a chain of events that will culminate with a massive finale.

The Strange 2 plot leak originates from 4chan, as seen by a Redditor. As always, with leaks of any nature, there’s no way of verifying anything from it, and we’ll have to wait a few years to see if anything pans out.

The person who posted it offers us an overview of the characters who will appear in the Strange sequel, the new heroes that will be introduced, and the general plot.

Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mordo, Wong and the Ancient One return. The new characters are Clea, Jericho Drumm, America Chavez, Cagliostro, Nightmare and Shuma-Gorath. Shuma-Gorath is an ancient entity that feeds off people’s fear and wants to use America Chavez, a young girl who can create portals between universes, as a vessel to spread madness and consume the Multiverse. Nightmare is Shuma-Gorath’s shapeshifting, mindbending enforcer who is sent to capture America. Doctor Strange and Wong rescue America and assemble a team to protect her, formed by Scarlet Witch, Mordo, Clea and Drumm. Scarlet Witch is learning how to control her powers with Strange. Clea is the Ancient One’s estranged daughter born with a connection to the Dark Dimension. Drumm is a powerful voodoo witch doctor and former student at Kamar-Taj.

From the get-go, one obvious question arises. How is the Ancient One back? She died in the first movie. The multiverse is probably the explanation. We’ve mostly explored Earth’s main reality so far, but Endgame already showed us a different version of the Ancient One.

Strange will reportedly attempt to reach Cagliostro, who beat Shuma-Gorath before. But Mordo decides the plan is too dangerous and wants to kill America before the bad guy gets to her. That’s what the leak says. The final battle will take place “in Shuma-Gorath’s realm of dead universes populated by physical manifestations of people’s worst fears and nightmares.” This is clearly the kind of event that opens the door to anything. Anything could happen inside such a universe, and any cameo is possible.

The leak also offers us a look at the purported cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including actors who were in the running for key roles but supposedly refused:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Tilda Swinton are returning. Xochitl Gomez is cast as America Chavez and Daveed Diggs is cast as Jericho Drumm. Bruce Campbell will play Doctor Druid, the sorcerer supreme of a parallel universe, in a small comedic role. Jeremy Irons has been approached for Cagliostro. Charlize Theron passed on Clea, so Vanessa Kirby and Jodie Comer are the current frontrunners for Clea. Nicholas Hoult is in early talks for Nightmare after Adam Driver turned it down.

The leak doesn’t go into too many plot details, however. One thing that stands out is the lack of references to the actual role of Wanda. A series of leaks said in early 2020 that it’s actually Wanda that will turn out to be one of the film’s villains, which is another reason why the Strange leak is so exciting. Again, there’s no way to verify the leak at this time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to arrive on March 25th, 2022.