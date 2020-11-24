According to a new report from Korea, Apple is working on two iPad Pro display upgrades for 2021.

Apple will release an iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the first half of the year, followed by an iPad Pro with an OLED screen in the second half.

Samsung Display and LG Display are currently developing OLED panels for the iPad Pro.

Apple released updated iPad Pro versions in early 2020, well before the arrival of the A14 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. Many expected Apple to issue a new iPad Pro refresh that would offer buyers access to its fastest, most efficient processor so far and bring 5G support to the best possible iPad version. But that hasn’t happened. Apple released a new iPad Air version a few months ago that does feature the same processor as the iPhone 12 devices.

Rumors recently said that Apple is also working on a major display update for the iPad Pro. A new report from Korea indicates that Apple might be readying two distinct screen upgrades for the iPad Pro. Both devices should launch in 2021.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on mini-LED displays for its devices. These panels would offer users the same benefits as OLED screens, including improved contrast ratio, higher brightness, and increased power efficiency. Apple is yet to launch such devices, although the iPad Pro has been widely rumored to be among the first to get mini-LED screens.

A report from Korea’s The Elec says that Apple plans to use mini-LED panels in the iPad Pro version launching in the first half of 2021. But the report also focuses on a different screen upgrade for the tablet, OLED screens. These displays are already in the works for an iPad Pro version that would launch in the second half of the year.

The Elec says that Apple is working with Samsung Display and LG Display on OLED panels for the iPhone. Samsung is already retooling one of its production lines at its A4 factory in Asan to serve the iPad. Apple has stricter requirements for tablet panels, which should have a longer life than a smartphone.

The report does say that the rollout of OLED screens for iPad might be delayed depending on the scale of adoption of mini-LED screens. The story does not reveal other details about the 2021 iPad Pros, so it’s unclear which models would get mini-LED screens and which will get OLED panels. It’s also unclear why Apple would be working on both mini-LED and OLED displays for the same iPad model. The iPad Pro is already the best tablet that Apple currently sells, so using mini-LED and OLED screens inside the 2021 lineup might be confusing.