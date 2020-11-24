Microsoft has announced the four free Xbox games being given away in December.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab The Raven Remastered and Bleed 2 for Xbox One, and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell and Stacking for Xbox 360.

You can save about $75 by picking up all four Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

One of the most frustrating parts of buying a console at launch is the lack of new games available for the console on day one. Thankfully, Microsoft gives away at least four games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers every month, so as long as you’re subscribed, you can pick up all four games for your new Xbox Series X or Series S.

Unfortunately, the selection isn’t especially compelling, but Saints Row is always a ridiculously good time.

Here are the details on the availability of all the free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2020:

The Raven Remastered ($29.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 London, 1964. An ancient ruby is stolen from the British Museum. At the crime scene: a raven feather. Is somebody trying to follow in the footsteps of The Raven, the legendary master thief who disappeared years before? The Raven Remastered is a full graphical remaster of the classic whodunit adventure that lets you explore a thrilling crime story through the eyes of multiple characters.

($29.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 Bleed 2 ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15 A furiously fun and fast-paced arcade action game, Bleed 2 welcomes back Wryn, the world’s greatest – and only remaining – hero, as she fights to defend the globe from an invading force of villains. Master the art of air-dodging and bullet-reflecting to stylishly take down a relentless barrage of bad guys and bosses, and make sure Wryn lives up to her title as the Greatest Hero of All Time!

($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15 Saints Row: Gat out of Hell ($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 After the antics of Saints Row IV, many asked what we could do next…the answer? Shoot The Devil in the face. Play as either Johnny Gat or Kinzie Kensington as you tear apart Hell in a quest to save the Bosses’ soul. Historical icons, old friends, older enemies, a talking gun, a full length musical number & a whole lot more shenanigans await you in this open-world standalone expansion playground.

($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 Stacking ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31 From Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions, explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into more than 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of puzzles & challenges. Play as Charlie Blackmore, the world’s tiniest Russian stacking doll, and embark on an adventure to rescue Charlie’s family from the nefarious industrialist known only as the “Baron.”

($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31

You’ll save over $74 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 3200 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that all of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360, you can still download all of the games listed above. Some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they cost money again.