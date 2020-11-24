Coronavirus SymptomsAn illustration depicts the particles of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Image source: Fabian/Adobe
By Yoni Heisler
November 24th, 2020 at 9:00 AM
  • New research has found that some coronavirus patients only exhibit gastrointestinal issues.
  • The most common of these issues include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
  • A loss of appetite has been found to be a predictor of a patient experiencing lingering coronavirus symptoms.

While we’re all familiar with some of the more common coronavirus symptoms — fever, cough, muscle aches — researchers and doctors over the past few months have discovered a range of unusual ailments that can similarly point to a coronavirus infection. The sudden loss of taste and smell, for example, is arguably the most unique among these.

Most recently, researchers out of the University of Alberta took a close look at 36 coronavirus studies and found that a handful of gastrointestinal issues tend to be associated with a positive coronavirus diagnosis. More specifically, the study specifically found that 18% of coronavirus patients exhibit the following gastrointestinal issues: loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. What’s more, the research found that 16% of coronavirus patients exhibit gastrointestinal symptoms exclusively.

“Gastrointestinal manifestations and imaging manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection are increasingly reported and warrant specific attention during abdominal imaging,” the study reads in part.

“Seeing these things is not necessarily telling us a patient has COVID-19,” one of the study’s authors said in a statement earlier this month. “It could be from a variety of potential causes. But one of those potential causes is infection from the virus, and in an environment where COVID-19 is very prevalent, it’s something to consider and potentially raise as a possibility to the referring physician.”

If you’ve been quarantining and experience any of the aforementioned symptoms — loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain — it may be unrelated to COVID-19. However, if you experience any of the above symptoms and have been going out in public, it would be wise to seek medical attention.

Individuals who experience a loss of appetite should be particularly cautious as it’s a symptom that has previously been found to be correlated with severe coronavirus symptoms. What’s more, individuals who experience a loss of appetite as an early symptom are seemingly more likely to experience Long COVID, a phenomenon wherein coronavirus patients tend to experience symptoms for weeks and even months after leaving the hospital.

A study on the topic released from researchers in the U.S., UK, and Sweden last month relayed the following:

We examined whether there were different types of symptomatology within Long-COVID. We found two main patterns: those reporting exclusively fatigue, headache and upper respiratory complaints (shortness of breath, sore throat, persistent cough and loss of smell) and those with multi-system complaints including ongoing fever and gastroenterological symptoms.

In the individuals with long duration, ongoing fever and skipped meals were strong predictors of a subsequent hospital visit.

Incidentally, the CDC last week updated its list of long-term coronavirus symptoms with 12 new entries. Per the latest update, the most common symptoms associated with Long COVID include the following:

  • Fatigue
  • Shortness of breath
  • Cough
  • Joint pain
  • Chest pain

Other prevalent symptoms, though perhaps less common than the five listed above, include:

  • Difficulty with thinking and concentration (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”)
  • Depression
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Intermittent fever
  • Fast-beating or pounding heart (also known as heart palpitations)
