After everyone has enjoyed their turkey on Thanksgiving, it’s time to get ready for the biggest shopping day of the year. But in 2020, Black Friday is going to look a lot different than previous years. In the past, you may have run to the store at midnight and stood in the middle of crowds of people to get amazing savings on electronics or brand new toys. That’s not happening this year, so some of the best Black Friday deals are taking place before the actual date. We at BGR Deals have done our homework to try and find you some of the best Black Friday deals and items for this year’s holiday season, in addition to our picks for the holiday gift guide. A lot of these will have special Black Friday pricing as the date arrives. Check out our picks of the top choices to check off everyone on your list before December.

Kew Labs UTS-1 Wireless Charger

We are all sick of looking at cords all over the place. But if someone on your list doesn’t have much room in their home office, get them the UTS-1 Wireless Charger from Kew Labs. This is a charger that discreetly sticks to the underneath of a table, allowing them to place their phone on the table to charge. It is designed to charge through surfaces that are between 18-25mm. It will automatically shut off after the device is charged and it takes no time to install. Purchase: $104.99 at kewlabstech.com

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller

Keep your water bill lower with the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller. This can save up to 50% on a water bill, as it can control up to eight zones in your yard. The smart sprinkler system works with multiple voice commands, including those for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can schedule waterings much easier and it is simple to install, as it works with most sprinkler systems. Purchase: $199.99 at Amazon

FORM Smart Swim Goggles

Swimming is a terrific way to stay in shape and, for the swimmer on your list, FORM Smart Swim Goggles is a fantastic gift. Not only are these anti-fog, contoured, and waterproof goggles that are comfortable to wear, but they have a smart display that show real time metrics while being used. The customizable metrics include split times, stroke rate/count, pace per 100, distance, heart rate and more. Beat personal bests every time they’re worn. Purchase: $199 at Amazon

GMMK Gaming Keyboard

The gamer on your list needs to be at their best when they are competing. That’s why the GMMK from Glorious PC Gaming Race is a must-own. It stands for Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard and it is the world’s first RGB one. There are modular switches and mechanical switches, so they can better customize the keyboard the way they prefer. It requires no setup, so it’s a great option for someone using a mechanical keyboard for the first time. The LED backlighting makes it easier to use. Purchase: $109.99 at Amazon

HP Smart Tank Plus 551 Wireless All-in-One Printer

There are many reasons to have a printer at home, but for the person who is suddenly working from home more than they anticipated this year, get them the HP Smart Tank Plus 551 Wireless All-in-One Printer. They’ll be able to print, copy, and scan, all wirelessly. This has dual-band Wi-Fi, so it’s easier to connect devices. It can print up to 11 ppm in black and five in color. This comes with up to two years of ink. Purchase: $399.99 at store.hp.com

CLCKR Smartphone Case

One of the worst feelings in the world is when you’re in bed and staring at your phone and you accidentally drop it on your face. If you’ve never done it, somebody on your gift list definitely has. But that wouldn’t be the case if they had the CLCKR phone case. This is both a phone stand and a grip, so it can be held easily or be set up to watch a video on without any trouble. There are multiple colors and styles and all CLCKR cases are 50% off right now while all Universal CLCKR grips are 30% off. Purchase: Starting at $6.99 at clckr.com

NordVPN

Cyber security is a topic on everyone’s mind these days and you should keep yourself even more protected with the help of NordVPN. NordVPN provides a secure and encrypted tunnel for your online traffic, meaning no one can steal your data while you’re surfing the web. That’s extremely helpful during the holiday shopping season. One NordVPN account can protect up to six devices, and it works with many operating systems. You’ll also get a fast and reliable connection anywhere. The Black Friday deal is already underway as you can get 68% off and three months free. Purchase: Starting at $3.71/month for two years at nordvpn.com

MEATER Plus

For the grill master on your list, give them peace of mind when it comes to wondering if the meat is finished. The MEATER Plus is a thermometer that can be monitored from their phone. It is wireless and has a range of 165 feet. It can guide them through the cooking process and how to best monitor the meat, so it’s cooked exactly how they like it. They can even set up custom alerts to let them know when it’s done. Purchase: $99 at Amazon

The Level Balance Board

While everyone is working more at home, keeping up with exercise routines can be harder. Getting a workout while working can be possible with The Level from FluidStance. This balance board for standing desks will strengthen and stabilize your body while soothing stiff joints. It will help you burn calories, as you’ll actually be happier while standing on it. It’ll be like you’re on a toy, making you forget about working. Purchase: Starting at $249 at fluidstance.com

Urbanista London True Wireless Earbuds

We all love anything that’s wireless, and when it comes earbuds, we love the London Wireless Earbuds from Urbanista. These are active noise cancellation earbuds with a sophisticated range of microphones that seamlessly cancel out unwanted background noise. The pocket-sized charging case holds an additional four charges and this offers 25 hours of battery life. You can control the volume and play capabilities just by touching them. There are four different colors to choose from to best fit your style. Purchase: $99 at Amazon

Hisense 55-Inch 4K ULED Smart TV

There is so much that can be upgraded when someone is gifted the Hisense 55-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV. This 2020 model comes with a voice-enabled remote, so you can change the channel or streaming service with your voice. The ultra-bright 4K detail combines with the Android TV to give you a perfect viewing experience. There’s incredible color and sound to be enjoyed. Purchase: $699.99 at Best Buy

Merry & Bright Dog and Cat Advent Calendar

There’s no reason our pets shouldn’t also get into the holiday spirit. With the Merry & Bright™ collection of advent calendars, dogs and cats will love this time of year too. There are ones with cookies, rawhides, jerky, or biscuits for dogs and then an entire 25-day calendar for cats. This is the perfect way to get your pet ready for December, and they’ll be 50% off on Black Friday. Purchase: $16.99 at PetSmart

Luno Air Mattress 2.0

For the adventurer on your list, they may want to have the option to camp and sleep outdoors on a road trip. But they can sleep in their SUV more comfortably with the Luno Air Mattress 2.0. This will convert the back of over 1,800 vehicles into a cozier place to sleep. Ideal if they have a hatchback and can sleep under the stars, it comes with a 12V air pump, two base extenders, mattress topper, carrying case, and repair patch. Purchase: $224.99 at lunolife.com

Oculus Quest 2

We believe that anybody would be happy to escape from reality for just a little while right now. With the Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook, that’s a possibility. You’ll be able to play, explore, and create inside a virtual world while using this all-in-one VR set. This offers hits games and experiences that allow for new highs. With a super fast processor and next generation graphics, it’ll be like you’re really in a different place. This is the kind of gift that all ages can enjoy. Purchase: Go all in. Our most advanced all-in-one VR system is here. From $299.

Loupedeck+

For those on your list who may consider themselves photographers or even influencers, boost the use of their creativity with a Loupedeck+ photo and video editing console. They can edit thousands of photos and video clips quickly with the intuitive dials, buttons, and sliders. This is custom built to enhance their editing abilities in programs such as Adobe Lightroom Classic, Lightroom 6, Photoshop CC with Camera Raw, Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, Audition CC, Final Cut Pro X and Skylum Aurora HDR. Purchase: $249 at Amazon

Swann Hardwired Wired Outdoor Security Camera (10-Pack)

Stop intruders in their tracks and help someone keep a better eye on their property with the Swann Hardwired Wired Outdoor Security Camera 10-Pack. With the Enforcer™ security system, these cameras have police-style red and blue flashing lights with spotlights. This will deter anybody from attempting to break in. This system is capable of storing up to 2 TB of HDD and cloud recording. It has full spectrum color night vision and 1080p HD video. Purchase: $599.99 at Lowe’s

Activbody Activ5

Getting in better shape after the holiday eating binges can be difficult but, with the Activ5 from Activbody, it’s easier. This is a tiny gym in your pocket, as it is a connected, Bluetooth-enabled, isometric strength training device that gives you customized exercises. Used with the Activ5 Trainer App, you can strengthen your muscles and work out all groups. This will also track your progress and record your data. It’s ideal for those who need to find a few minutes to squeeze in a workout. Purchase: $96.99 at Amazon

JOOLA Midsize Compact Table Tennis Table

There is always time that can be spent in the garage, man cave, basement, or den playing games. They bring people together, as does the JOOLA Midsize Compact Table Tennis Table. This is extremely portable, as it can be moved into a closet when you aren’t using it. It comes 100% preassembled and the two table halves can be separated, to be used for poker games, arts and crafts, or even to work on. It’s perfect for many areas of the house. Purchase: Starting at $187.99 at Amazon

IOGEAR Travel Pro™ USB-C Mini Dock

It’s always easier to use an item that’s simple to hold. The IOGEAR Travel Pro™ USB-C Mini Dock is one of those products. This is the definition of a portable device, as it can be used anywhere and carried in your hand, bag, or pocket. This will expand the connectivity of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and it will even charge your devices too. It supports video resolution up to 4K @60Hz via the dock’s HDMI port. You can also connect headphones or a flash drive. Purchase: $39.95 at iogear.com

Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Pouch

We all know someone who is always out on scenic adventures and capturing fantastic photos. Help them protect their phone with the Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Pouch. This has universal compatibility, so it will work with any phone. It has a clear window to allow access to your screen and the detachable lanyard keeps it close by. This is IPx8 rated for underwater submersion, but the built-in cushions makes sure that it won’t be submerged long. Purchase: $24.99 at Amazon

ExtremeMist PSS

Plenty of people are germaphobes and, especially in 2020, many are disinfecting more than ever. For those who want to be super safe, there’s the ExtremeMist PSS. The PSS stands for “Portable Sanitizing System” and it is a backpack that is a remote-controlled, eight-speed mist system. This has a unique Blue Pump system that makes the mist come out in a fine cloud, drying faster and covering more area. That means you can spray inside quickly and disinfect without interrupting too much around you. Purchase: $279 at portablesanitizingsystem.com

Allume UV-C Portable Wand

Staying in the same lane, for those who are trying to keep as much of their area clean as possible, get them the Allume UV-C Portable Wand from Violet Healthcare. This is a countertop sanitizing device that utilizes UV-C light to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. It’s extremely lightweight and portable, so you can bring it with you when you leave the house. It charges fast and can be used for up to six hours on each charge. It’s also child-safe. Purchase: $125 at violetheathcare.com

WAITTKIT

While the world is in the middle of a pandemic, it’s never a bad thing to be too cautious. With a WAITTKIT as a gift, you can help protect a loved one. WAITTKIT, or We Are In This Together Kit, comes with a bevy of fantastic supplies for our current state. This contains a cotton mask, three disposable 3-ply masks, a face shield, 25 pairs of disposable nitrile gloves, a two-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer spray, and 16 ounces of sanitizer refills. You can even choose between youth and adult sizes and there are many color options. Purchase: $39.99 at weareinthistogetherkit.com

Lumonitor Portable Monitor

Working without a ton of wires at your desktop is a blessing. For the professional who has to pick up and go for work, get them the Lumonitor portable monitor. This is a self-powered portable monitor that turns any device into a powerhouse, coming in either 4K or 1080p resolution. There are a ton of high speed ports and the built-in battery keeps your desktop or bag clear. It supports all popular consoles with universal compatibility, or can turn into a 15.6″ tablet. Purchase: $449 at lumonitor.com

ICEMULE Jaunt™ Backpack Cooler

Need to bring drinks with you on a picnic or to a get-together and don’t want a hard-case and heavy cooler? Snatch the ICEMULE Jaunt™ backpack cooler. This is a sleek and minimalistic cooler that can be tossed over your shoulder. It comes in either a 9L or 15L size, depending on the amount of liquid you typically carry. It has an ultra-tough exterior and a roll-top closure. You don’t have to worry about ice making it soaked, as it is 100% waterproof. Purchase: Starting at $63.95 at icemulecoolers.com

Hudski Doggler

Depending on where your gift recipient lives, you can get a Hudski Doggler for them. There are options for a city, gravel, or mountain bike, allowing them to get out and enjoy the outdoors. All bikes come with a dropper seat post, making it simple to adjust for different riders. All of them have the Doggler Alloy frame and a fork that Hudski designed itself. Each variation of Doggler is best suited for the roads it may face where the rider lives, but all of them are under 25 pounds, so they are easy to maneuver. Purchase: $1,999 at hudskibikes.com

