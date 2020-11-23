Using data from multiple sources, this list ranks all the states in the US based on a “mean index score.”

Things like school bullying and hate groups were taken into account.

Other data used for the rankings include customer service politeness and volunteering.

You might fancy yourself a “nice’ person, but what about your state? Are some states just meaner than others? Is there even a way to quantify such a thing? Well, BestLife has come up with a way, and it’s compiled a bunch of data to produce a ranking of the 50 US states based on how mean they are.

The data used for the ranking makes a good bit of sense, resulting in a “Mean Index Score” for each state. However, some of the metrics the site factored into each state’s score are hard to quantify in and of themselves, so we’ll have to take this list with a grain of salt. In any case, let’s dive in.

There are five data types that are included in the mean index score. They include school bullying ranking, percentage of troll comments (from a Wired investigation), customer politness score (via a survey from customer service reps), hate groups per capita (from the Southern Poverty Law Center), and percentage of a state’s residents that actively volunteer.

Some of these figures seem like they might be hard to accurately track, but using so many different data sets from multiple sources should give us a pretty solid indication of which states have more mean people than others.

Let’s grab the bottom of the list first. This should tell us what the least-mean (or nicest) states are:

Maine Minnesota Utah North Dakota Massachusettes Kansas Oregon New Hampshire Oklahoma Washington

I live in Wisconsin, and I always hear about how nice people in Minnesota are so that one doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The others on the list seem totally reasonable as well, and they have high customer politeness scores and low hate group and school bullying scores.

Now let’s take a look at the top of the list. These are the meanest states in the country, as calculated by BestLife:

Louisiana Tennessee Nevada Arkansas Mississippi Alabama Arizona Kentucky Maryland Georgia

So, the South got hammered pretty hard on this list largely due to high school bullying rankings and high hate group scores. Despite that, their customer politeness scores are all pretty respectable and in line with the rest of the list, so if you live in one of these states at least you can hang your hat on that little tidbit.

No matter where you live, you can still be a good person. Even if you live in one of the “worst” states here, that doesn’t mean you should take it as a knock against your self-worth. Unless, of course, you’re a member of a hate group or a school bully, in which case you should knock it off and be a better human.