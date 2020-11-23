iOS 15 reportedly won’t support the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, or iPhone SE.

iOS 14 supported all of the same phones that iOS 13 supported, but after five years, Apple might be ready to completely move on from the 2015 iPhone models.

iOS 15 should launch alongside the iPhone 13 in September 2021, providing Apple is able to return to its normal release schedule after the pandemic.

Apple has always been fairly inclusive when it comes to support for old hardware in modern software. The launch of iOS 14 last month is a prime example, with support for all the same iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models as iOS 13, despite all of its new features and changes. Sadly, according to a recent report from the Israeli technology blog The Verifier, it looks like iOS 14 will be the last major software update for a few Apple devices.

The Verifier has a pretty spotty track record when it comes to Apple rumors, but the site did provide accurate details about iOS 12 and iOS 13 support ahead of official confirmation from Apple. Providing the site’s right once again, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and first-generation iPhone SE will not be supported by iOS 15.

Taking the report from The Verifier at face value, these are the devices that iOS 15 will support in 2021:

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple released the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus in September of 2015. The original iPhone SE followed just a few months later in March of 2016, and was the last of Apple’s smartphones to use the flat-edged design until the iPhone 12 series brought it back in 2020. Five years later, Apple seems ready to move on from its A9-powered devices, each of which is becoming increasingly incapable of running the latest apps at full speed anyway.

We still don’t know anything about what iOS 15 will offer, as iOS 14 only arrived two months ago. The latest software upgrade for the mobile operating system introduced real widgets, the App Library, picture-in-picture video, a compact UI for phone calls and Siri, many improvements for the Messages app, and more. iOS 14.1 added 10-bit HDR video playback near the end of October, and iOS 14.2 brought new emoji characters, wallpapers, and optimized battery charging for AirPods earlier this month. Apple is now in the process of seeding iOS 14.3 betas.

As for the iPhone 13 series of devices, which will presumably launch alongside iOS 15 next fall, the latest leaks suggest they will utilize low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, which could make 120Hz always-on displays possible in the next generation as Apple continues to catch up with modern Android phones.