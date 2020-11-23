If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale is now underway, but the retailer just surprised everyone by unveiling a huge preview of its massive Cyber Monday 2020 and Cyber Week 2020 sales.

You’ll find tens of thousands of deals in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale, and we’ve got previews of all the best ones right here.

As expected, many of the hottest deals are already available in Amazon’s big Black Friday 2020 sale

Amazon’s big Black Friday 2020 sale is currently underway, and it’s packed full of some of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Seriously, we knew Amazon was going to pull out all the stops for Black Friday 2020, but we had no idea that the deals would be this crazy. Highlights include 15% off FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks that NIOSH says work just as well as 3M N95 masks (these are only FDA-authorized KN95 masks from a US company!), an even deeper discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that work just as well, a shockingly rare discount on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are impossible to find in stores, massive discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, the Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $179, the amazing self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum for $399 instead of $600, a whopping 144 Amazon devices and bundles on sale at all-time low prices, deep discounts on best-selling Instant Pots, TP-Link’s $15 Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each, $100 off Sonos speakers, best-selling Roku devices starting at $24, and so much more.

Now, on top of all that, Amazon just gave the world a sneak peek at its massive Cyber Monday 2020 sale!

As expected, Amazon’s big Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales this year will feature many of the same deals available right now in the retailer’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale. In other words, you don’t have to balk at the deals you come across this week out of fear that there might be even deeper discounts next week. Amazon is likely doing this because everyone is expecting shipping delays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, the sooner you knock out your holiday shopping, the better.

All that aside, Amazon on Monday released a huge preview of its best Cyber Monday 2020 deals and there are some crazy deals to look forward to. The action will take place in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub, and you can read all about it in the Amazon press release that’s embedded below.

Amazon’s Sneak Peek to Cyber Monday is Here—A Weekend to Shop and Score Even More Last Minute Holiday Deals

Cyber Monday deals weekend kicks-off on November 28 and lasts through Monday November 30 with incredible deals and extra savings on a wide selection of products including top trending gifts, most-loved stocking suffers, and much more at amazon.com/cybermonday

Amazon continues to support small business selling partners this holiday season; customers can shop thousands of deals from small businesses and curated collections at amazon.com/supportsmall

Don’t wait—score last minute deals including: save up to 60% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga, up to 30% on Play-Doh, NERF, and Hasbro Games, up to 50% on CUBCOATs fashion hoodies, 40% on Wag dog food and treats and $70 off the 32” Insignia Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 23, 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Weekend will be a multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts across a wide selection of products from toys to home and kitchen items, beauty, electronics, Amazon Devices and much more. Starting on Saturday November 28 through November 30 (Cyber Monday) customers can grab top-trending gifts from iRobot, LEGO, Playskool, Cole Haan, Wag and many more on amazon.com/cybermonday or on the Amazon App. Customers can also shop deals and popular products within Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guides, including the recently-launched Oprah’s Favorite Things list, all at amazon.com/gifts. In addition to shopping top deals from small businesses, customers can easily support tens of thousands of small businesses through recently launched collections at amazon.com/supportsmall. Amazon is committed to making it easy to save this holiday season, in fact, according to a recent study by ecommerce analytics firm Profitero, Amazon was found to be the lowest priced online retailer.

According to the National Retail Federation, 42 percent of customers planned to start their holiday shopping by the end of October this year. But for customers who haven’t gotten a head start or tend to procrastinate, it’s not too late—Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Weekend will feature a wide selection of deals on giftable items and holiday must-haves from brands including NERF, Disney, Lacoste, Cuisinart and Belei so customers can still save big. The National Retail Federation also revealed that 91% of online shoppers plan to take advantage of free shipping this year—and with free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, plus millions of items eligible for fast, free delivery with no minimum purchase for Prime members, Cyber Monday shoppers can spend more time finalizing their gift list, and less time worrying about how they’ll get it in time.

At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, approximately $10 billion expected to be invested this year to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers, and hundreds of thousands of employees working across Amazon’s network, customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Cyber Monday Deals Weekend – A Sneak Peek:

Below is a selection of some of the top deals that will be available on various days and times from November 28 through November 30, while supplies last, at amazon.com/cybermonday, on the Amazon App or by simply asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Customers can check out the Holiday Gift Guides to find something for everyone on their list at amazon.com/gifts and discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons at amazon.com/coupons. Customers can also shop on smile.amazon.com/cybermonday to find the same amazing deals and Amazon shopping experience, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choice.

Support Small Businesses on Amazon

Amazon Devices

Amazon Brands

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics gaming accessories

Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet

Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats

Save 20% on Belei skincare

Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

Save up to 30% on kids’ and baby clothing from Our Brands including Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Fashion

Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including bright puffers, plaid and printed loungewear, and cozy fleece

Save up to 50% on CUBCOATs fashion hoodies

Save up to 30% on Dr. Scholl’s

Save up to 30% on Vaenait baby pajama sets

Save up to 30% on Wantdo jacket

Save up to 30% on Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories

Save up to 30% on Nautica men’s and women’s apparel

Save up to 50% on Cole Haan men’s and women’s shoes

Save up to 40% on Lands’ End apparel

Save up to 25% on select cozy-comfy fashion from Shopbop including Honeydew Intimates and Z Supply

Save up to 40% on select handbags and accessories from Shopbop including Baggu, Shashi, and Gorjana



Beauty, Health and Personal Care

Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette and more

Save up to 60% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga collection

Save up to 47% on whitening kits and oral care from Oral-B, Crest and more

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Toys & Games

Save up to 30% on Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop and more

Save up to 30% on Playskool and more preschool toys

Save up to 30% on NERF

Save up to 30% on Magic the Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander All 5 Decks

Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games

Save up to 30% on Action Figures from Beyblade, and more

Save up to 40% on the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 Glamper

Save up to 30% on Disney toys and home products

Save up to 30% on Collectible Toys from L.O.L Surprise!, Calico Critters, Adora, and More

Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home and Home Improvement

Save 47% on select Bissell floorcare products

Save 20% on select Levoit humidifiers

Save on select Eufy floorcare products

Save 30% on select All-Clad products

Save up to 45% on select Instant Pot products

Save 30% on select Dash products

Save up to 30% on select Cuisinart products

Save 23% on select Anova products

Save up to 30% on Rugs from Safavieh, Nuloom and Unique Loom

Save up to 30% on Ashley Furniture

Save up to 30% on Classic Brands Furniture and Mattresses

Save 10% on Tuft and Needle Original Mattress, Nod Mattresses and more

Save up to 20% on Moen Showerheads and Faucets

Save on BioBidet Supreme BB-1000

Save on Sylvania Light Bulbs and LED+ Light Bulbs

Save on GenieMaster 3-Button Garage Door Opener (2 pack)

Save on Kasa Smart Plugs

Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans

Save up to 30% on select Sengled Lightbulbs

Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure Locks

Save up to 30% on First Alert Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery Backup

Save on select Simplisafe Security Systems

Save up to 35% on iRobot 675 Roomba Vacuum

Electronics

Save up to 30% on Smart Home Security Cameras

Save up to 15% on weBoost Signal Boosters

Save up to 30% on Headphones from TaoTronics

Save up to 40% on Jabra Headphones

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save 50% on H&R Block 2020 Tax software

Save 20% off the Samsung 32in 4K Q50 Smart TV

Save up to 15% on select Quartet products

Save up to 40% off select Video Games, including Just Dance 2021



Major Appliances, Lawn & Garden and Tools

Save 15% on select Walsh Appliances

Save 15% on select Cosmo Appliances

Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator

Save 15% on select NewAir Appliances

Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on select GE Compact Refrigerators

Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants

Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker

Save 15% on select Pool Covers from Robelle & Pool Mate

Save up to 34% on Alpine Home Christmas Decor

Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products

Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL Outdoor Tools

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools

Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar Products

Save 15% on select Worx Chainsaws

Save 20% on select Worx Tools

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER Products

Save up to 20% on select SKIL Tools

Save up to 15% on select Fluke Tools

Save up to 20% on select Apex Tools

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds

Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches

Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment

Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment

Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets and more

Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories

Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories

Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables

Audible, Music, Video, Kindle and Books

Audible: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month.

Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts

Amazon Music: Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Amazon Music: With purchase of select Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.

Amazon Music: Today, Amazon Music announced a brand-new, three-part holiday concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled “Amazon Music Holiday Plays,” premiering December 1 with a new episode airing every Tuesday at 8pm ET through December 15. This global music moment will feature outlandish sets, playful Q&As, and intimate performances from Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, and Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist, Kiana Ledé. Customers can watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays globally in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android) and on the Amazon Music Twitch Channel; and in the U.S. on Prime Video and the homepage of Amazon.com beginning December 1 at 8pm ET. View a trailer for the concert series, here.

Kindle Unlimited: Enjoy 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 – access more than 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Books: General book deals: Save up to 50% on select multi-genre books and eBooks. Need inspiration? Check out the Books Gift Guide here!

Pets

Save on select GloFish Aquarium Kits

Save up to 51% on Dog and Cat Food from WellPet

Business, Industrial and Scientific

Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids

Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 30% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories

Save 19% on the Flashforge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45

Save 15% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer

Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit

Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer

Automotive

Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save up to 30% on Select NOCO Products

Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Detailing Kits

Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Bundles

Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Covers

Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1-31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront, 2) Sweepstakes Landing Page, 3) Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page, and 4) Hyundai Virtual Showroom. A winner will be notified on January 15, 2021.

Baby

30% off Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon

Amazon Gift Cards

November 26 through November 30, save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.

Now through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more.

Now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.

Amazon Credit Cards

Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. For details, visit amazon.com/visa for details.

For a limited time, eligible Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card get 10% back on select items from the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide, including categories like Electronics, Toys, Home, Kitchen, Pets, holiday décor and more. For details, visit www.amazon.com/pcb.

Whole Foods Market

From November 27 to December 1, Whole Foods Market is offering deals on customer favorites including organic honeycrisp apples ($2.99/lb), Animal Welfare Certified air-chilled organic chicken wings ($2.99/lb), and all probiotic supplements (25% off). Prime members can enjoy an additional 10% off, both in-store and online.

Grocery

Save up to 30% on Holiday beverages on Amazon.com

Woot!

Woot!: Amazon’s deal site will have dozens of limited-time discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with free shipping for Prime members and daily doorbuster deals. Visit woot.com or fire up the Woot! App now!

Treasure Truck

Save on the RockJam 61-key keyboard piano kit from Treasure Truck

Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse: Save an extra 20% on select quality pre-owned and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts:

Free One-Day & Same-Day Delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they’re better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.

Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they’re better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime. Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery & Pickup: Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. Plus, in addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh. Prime members also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores.

Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. Plus, in addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh. Prime members also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores. Delivery Where it’s Needed Most: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of alternative package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub. These locations are conveniently located near or in offices, convenience stores, malls, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country. Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an Amazon Hub pickup point at Whole Foods Market, 7-11, Chase Bank, Rite-Aid, HealthMart, GNC, Stage Stores, and more. To find an Amazon Hub location, visit amazon.com/hub.

Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of alternative package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub. These locations are conveniently located near or in offices, convenience stores, malls, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country. Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an Amazon Hub pickup point at Whole Foods Market, 7-11, Chase Bank, Rite-Aid, HealthMart, GNC, Stage Stores, and more. To find an Amazon Hub location, visit amazon.com/hub. Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns at over 18,000 locations in the U.S. and this year’s return window is even longer—most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, UPS Store locations and Kohl’s—and new this year Whole Foods Market—offer label-free, box-free returns, making it even easier than ever to check returns off your list.

