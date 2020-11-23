Despite a surge of coronavirus infections, some states are not planning to implement lockdown measures anytime soon.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, for example, recently said that lockdowns destroy jobs and don’t truly prevent the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. surpassed 12 million over the weekend.

Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is seemingly spiraling out of control. Not only are coronavirus infections rising — more than 50% over the last two weeks alone — but hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing as well. In some areas, the situation has become so dire that hospitals are flat out running out of room and resources. The end result, unfortunately, is often a deterioration of care.

“Standard ICUs are full. Period,” Dr. Eddie Stenehjem told The Salt Lake Tribune over the weekend. “We’re now talking about ‘extended access’ ICU. So the care is different. We’re having to ask providers to do things that they aren’t comfortable with.”

In light of the above, and to prevent the pandemic from getting too out of hand, a number of states across the country started implementing tighter coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks. In Illinois, for example, indoor dining was banned as of November 4. Some other areas, meanwhile, have implemented new curfews which require that businesses close up shop a lot earlier than usual.

Not every state, however, is taking action in the face of rising coronavirus infections. What’s more, some states experiencing huge upswings in infections seemingly have no plans to implement stricter lockdown measures anytime soon, if at all. Four states in particular that have no plans to shut down anytime soon include Florida, South Dakota, Texas, and Mississippi.

With respect to Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis recently said that a lockdown is not on the horizon.

“The Governor will not lockdown and hurt families who can’t afford to shelter in place for 6 weeks,” a spokesperson recently told CBS News. “Especially not for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate. One area of concern is Assisted Living Facilities. Since those over 70 face the greatest threat from [COVID] the Governor is monitoring those numbers daily and is prepared to move therapeutic and prophylactic assets to those facilities as needed.”

Florida, meanwhile, has seen its coronavirus infection and death rate increase by 46% and 42% over the past two weeks, respectively.

The situation is even more alarming in South Dakota where deaths have increased by 77% over the last two weeks. That said, the infection rate has gone down by 5% during the same time period. Speaking on the matter earlier this month, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said that lockdowns don’t stop the virus from spreading and, if anything, “destroy small businesses and jobs, and they make it difficult for families to put food on the table.”

In Texas, meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott recently said that the state won’t implement new lockdown measures.

“We are not going to have any more lockdowns in the state of Texas,” Abbot explained. “Our focal point is going to be working to heal those who have COVID, get them out of hospitals quickly, make sure they get back to their normal lives.”

For what it’s worth, Dr. Fauci recently said that it’s possible to defeat the coronavirus without having to resort to a nationwide lockdown.

“We would like to stay away from [a nationwide lockdown] because there is no appetite for locking down on the American public,” Fauci said. Rather, Fauci articulated that we can better combat the coronavirus by intensifying “public health measures” and ensuring that people follow basic COVID-19 safety guidelines like mask-wearing and social distancing.