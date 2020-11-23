Comcast is expanding its data cap in 2021 to all of the territories that it covers.

Starting next year, Comcast subscribers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington D.C., and West Virginia will all be subject to a 1.2TB data cap.

You can pay an additional $30 per month for an unlimited plan without a data cap.

The degree to which cable and internet companies receive constant and passionate scorn from virtually everyone on the planet might seem like overkill until you read about their policies and practices. Few are more detestable than the data cap, which Comcast introduced for millions of its internet customers in 2016. As Ars Technica reports, 27 of the 39 states that Comcast services have had 1.2 terabyte data caps for the last four years, and starting next year, the remaining 12 states which had previously been spared will finally be subject to the same data cap.

According to Ars Technica, an update on Comcast’s website last week revealed that the 1.2TB data cap was coming to Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, as well as parts of Ohio and Virginia where it had yet to be imposed. The updated language has since been removed, but when asked about it by Ars Technica, a Comcast spokesperson confirmed that the data cap will be implemented nationwide in January.

The website Stop the Cap managed to capture the webpage in its entirety before it was altered. The page explained that areas where the cap will soon be implemented will have a two-month adjustment period:

Customers in select markets can take the months of January and February to understand how the new 1.2 TB Internet Data Plan affects them without additional charges. We’ll credit your bill for any additional data usage charges over 1.2 TB during those months if you’re not on an unlimited data plan. It does not apply to Xfinity Internet customers on our Gigabit Pro tier of service, Business Internet customers, customers with Prepaid Internet, or customers on Bulk Internet agreements.

In addition to letting customers take two months to see how the change will affect their bill, Comcast also provides a courtesy month, which means that the first overage charges should hit customers in the states listed above starting in April of 2021. Once active, Comcast will charge you $10 for each additional 50GB block of data after you surpass the 1.2TB cap. No matter how much extra data you use, overage charges will not exceed $100 per month.

If you regularly use up more than 1.2TB of data a month, you can upgrade to an unlimited data plan. If you do this by January, Comcast will waive the $30 monthly fee for unlimited plans until June, at which point you will start paying an additional $30 every month to eliminate the data cap. Got all that?

Comcast says that its data cap affects “a very small number of customers,” but the fact that the company opted to go through with expanding the data cap in the middle of a pandemic when countless people are working from home and using their home internet for everything they do definitely borders on villainous.