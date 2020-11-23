Apple unveiled its traditional discounts for the four-day Black Friday shopping event that it hosts every year.

Apple will offer buyers free gift cards ranging from $25 to $150 on various products, including iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, a selection of Macs, and other devices.

The new iPhone 12 phones, the latest M1 MacBooks, and the new Apple Watches are not included in the sale.

It might be a year unlike no other, but that doesn’t change the fact that Black Friday 2020 is fast approaching. The novel coronavirus is still out of control, but retailers are still hosting several sales events for Black Friday. But most buyers are already well trained in shopping for Black Friday deals online, as the shift to online sales events started several years ago, well before the health crisis hit. Like every year, Apple is late to announce its Black Friday deals for the season. And like every year, the sales aren’t necessarily spectacular. Apple will continue offering buyers gift cards of different values, depending on their purchase, which will be good for purchasing other products from its inventory.

Apple fans already know what to expect from Apple in terms of Black Friday deals. The more money you’re willing to spend on Apple products, the higher the gift card value will be. And like every year, some of Apple’s newest devices will not be eligible for Black Friday gift cards. As expected, the iPhone 12 phones aren’t covered, so buying one from Apple will not net you any extra savings. The same goes for the new M1-powered MacBooks and the Apple Watch 6 and SE versions.

The value of gift cards ranges from $25 to $150 this year. On top of that, you can get 3% back on your purchases with Apple Card, which might be a good enough incentive to shop for Apple products directly at Apple on Black Friday.

Here are all the Black Friday discounts that Apple is offering this year:

$150 Apple Gift Card: Select MacBook Pro, iMac

$100 Apple Gift Card: iPad Pro, iPad mini, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, HomePod

$50 Apple Gift Card: iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones

$25 Apple Gift Card: Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods with Charging Case

Other retailers stocking Apple products for Black Friday will probably have better instant deals on most of the products above, as it happens every year. Now that you have an idea of Apple’s discounts this year, you’ll know what sales to hunt for in other places.

Apple’s Black Friday 2020 sale event lasts four days, from Black Friday (November 27th) through Cyber Monday (November 30th). The shopping event’s page is available at this link, complete with all the information about no-contact shopping and the various fine prints you need to be aware of.