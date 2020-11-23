If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can now find 3M N95 masks for sale online if you look hard enough, but the price-gouging is obscene — we’ve seen prices up to $270 for a box of 20 masks.

Instead of making shady, unlicensed retailers rich, you should consider FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks that cost a small fraction of the price.

These KN95 masks have been tested by NIOSH and found to filter just as well or even better than most 3M N95 masks on the market.

Pandemic essentials like Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1-liter refill bottles are finally in stock on Amazon at the lowest prices in months, and our readers are stocking up. On top of that, you can even find Lysol spray and Purell wipes right now on Amazon despite the fact that they’re impossible to find anywhere else. Even with vaccines on the verge of being authorized for use in the US, experts say the pandemic will continue as it is now until late 2021 at the soonest. In other words, we’re all going to need essentials like Purell for a long time to come.

It’s great that those essentials are much easier to find now than they were a few months ago, but unfortunately, there’s something even more important that’s still quite scarce.

We’re obviously talking about N95 masks, which offer some of the best protection you can get against the novel coronavirus. For low-risk situations like being outdoors, basic masks like Amazon’s regular blue 3-ply face masks are fine. They only cost $0.36 each so they’re nice and cheap, but winter is right around the corner so we’re all going to be spending much more time indoors, where these masks don’t do much at all to help.

If you want real N95 masks for higher-risk situations though, like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, you’ll definitely need to cough up some cash.

3M N95 masks are considered by many to be the gold standard in covid protection, and for good reason. 3M is one of the top brands in the world when it comes to medical-grade and professional-grade face masks, with dozens of different types of high-quality masks in its catalog. Unfortunately, shady online retailers are taking advantage of the pandemic and charging astronomical prices for N95 masks that would normally cost about $1 each. In fact, we’ve seen prices as high as $270 for a single box of 3M 8210 masks. Can you believe how shameless these companies are? $270 for 20 face masks!

Do you want protection that’s just as good or even better than those 3M N95 masks for a fraction of the price? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

AccuMed KN95 face masks and Powecom KN95 face masks have quickly become some of the best-selling masks on Amazon’s entire site, thanks in large part to BGR Deals. Tens of thousands of our readers have ordered them because they offer the best possible protection you can get, yet they’re not price-gouged like 3M N95 masks. These are among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized for use during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’ve even been tested by NIOSH, the body responsible for testing and certifying personal protective equipment here in the US.

As most people undoubtedly know by now, the “95” in N95 and KN95 means that a mask will filter at least 95% of small airborne particles like germs and viruses. Any N95 mask certified by NIOSH is certified to work at least that well, though some high-quality masks do even better. For example, 3M N95 masks often filter between 96% and 98% of tiny particles. So how did these AccuMed KN95 face masks and Powecom KN95 masks do in NIOSH’s tests? They were found to filter up to 99% of small particles including viruses, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks out there.

That’s as good as it gets when it comes to face mask efficacy, but you won’t spend $15+ per mask like you will on some N95 masks. In fact, if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find both brands on sale with solid discounts. Also of note, the AccuMed masks are available with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands that some people find to be more comfortable and more secure.

