A coffin maker in Indonesia found a meteorite near his home after it busted a hole through an outdoor roof.

The rock is estimated to be worth nearly $2 million.

After selling the rock, the man plans to use the money for retirement and also to fund the building of a church.

Huge rocks falling from the sky aren’t exactly a common occurrence, but when a space rock finds its way through Earth’s atmosphere without being totally destroyed, the debris that makes it to the surface is worth an incredible amount of money. That being said, you definitely wouldn’t want to be hit by one, as that would mean severe injury or possibly even instant death.

A 33-year-old man named Josua Hutagalung of Indonesia has a casual relationship with death. He’s a coffin maker and spends his days preparing the final resting places of those who pass on. By pure chance, he was just a few yards from potential death when a meteorite came slamming through the edge of his roof as he was working on a coffin at his home. The rock is worth a life-changing amount of money.

Today’s Best Deal

Save 15% on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks — NIOSH says they're as good as 3M N95 masks List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

According to reports, the rock is believed to be roughly 4.5 billion years old. It’s been nicknamed “Hammerstone” and a tiny piece of the larger rock sold for an absolutely huge sum of money. Based on the price-per-gram, the main rock is estimated to be worth around a $1.8 million USD.

“I was working on a coffin near the street in front of my house when I heard a booming sound that made my house shake. It was as if a tree had fallen on us,” Hutagalung reportedly said. “It was too hot to pick up so my wife dug it out with a hoe and we took it inside.”

The rock was eventually purchased by an American collector and it will be studied by scientists at the Center for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University, The Sun reports. The meteorite is believed to be of a certain type that may contain some of the building blocks of life, such as amino acids, making it a seriously prized piece of stellar debris.

So, what does an Indonesian coffin maker do when he suddenly finds himself with a fortune? The 33-year-old says he plans to use the money for his retirement, but also wants to use some of the funds from his windfall to build a new church for his community.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of new discoveries can be made from the rock, though we likely won’t know for some time. Meteorites are precious due to their rarity, and this one, in particular, is of a very rare type. That means that scientists will work slowly and deliberately to unlock its secrets if it does indeed have any to be shared.