The coronavirus pandemic is completely out of control in the US and the exciting COVID-19 vaccines that are about to be approved aren’t going to help us anytime soon.

That means you need to keep masking up at all times, and the best options are FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work as well as most 3M N95 masks.

Anyone looking for a sleeker mask should also check out WWDOLL black KN95 face masks, which are now available on Amazon for just $1.40 each.

Shady websites around the internet are charging as much as $270 for a single box of 3M N95 face masks, so it’s no wonder that most people are now turning to Amazon and getting KN95 face masks instead. For those who are still unaware, KN95 is a different standard by which respirators are manufactured, but the “95” in both N95 and KN95 means that the mask is at least 95% effective at filtering small particles from the air. High-quality respirators like KN95 masks are a must-have right now as winter weather arrives and coronavirus cases continue to soar. Simple face coverings like the blue 3-ply masks you see people wear all over are fine for low-risk situations like being outdoors, but cold winter weather and the uncontrollable outbreaks happening across the country right now mean it’s definitely time to step up your protection.

AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks are by far the best-selling masks on Amazon right now, and it’s easy to understand why. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’ve been tested by NIOSH to confirm their efficacy. Interestingly, NIOSH found that these masks actually filter up to 99% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. What’s more, both brands are on sale right now with deep discounts so it’s a great time to stock up. Of note, Amazon’s AccuMed discounts cover AccuMed KN95 earloop masks as well as AccuMed KN95 masks that many people find to be more secure and more comfortable.

Definitely pick up a few boxes of those masks while they’re discounted, but there are even less expensive masks that you should check out right now. What’s more, they add a bit of style to the equation because they’re a sleek black color instead of being basic white masks. And some reviewers like this one love them so much, they’re being called “perfect!”

WWDOLL KN95 face masks aren’t on the FDA’s EUA list like Powecom masks are, but they have been independently tested and found to filter at least 95% of small airborne particles, according to the manufacturer. WWDOLL has 100% positive feedback on Amazon, and these particular masks have solid ratings so far. They’re also on sale right now for just $1.40 each when you buy a 50-pack, which is a fantastic price for KN95 masks.

With new coronavirus cases now hitting daily records that are even higher than what we saw at the previous peak back in July, it looks like we’re in store for a very long winter. Come on people, it’s time to shake off that pandemic fatigue and get back to doing the simple things that we know are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Practice social distancing. Use Purell hand sanitizer anytime you touch a surface that could be contaminated. And wear a high-quality face mask anytime you’re indoors around other people, riding on public transportation, or doing anything else that’s high-risk. Your life or the lives of people around you might depend on it!

