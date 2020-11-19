If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2020 officially begins tomorrow, but the retailer is already offering so many incredible early Black Friday deals.

You can find them all in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub, but we wanted to showcase a few in particular that are so good, we’re having trouble believing they’re real.

In this roundup, we’ll show the five best early Black Friday deals we could find in Amazon’s big sale — plus five more bonus deals!

Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale is set to officially kick off this Friday, November 20. That said, so many Black Friday deals are already available now since people are trying to take care of holiday shopping early to avoid shipping delays. We’re really not used to seeing this many deep discounts so far ahead of Black Friday, but we’re also definitely not complaining. We’re also not used to seeing personal protective equipment showcased prominently among the early Black Friday deals out there, but we suppose this is what life is like during a pandemic.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are by far the hottest items because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and certified by NIOSH, plus the AccuMed masks come in black and pink in addition to white. They’re also deeply discounted right now and so is Purell hand sanitizer, which is pretty shocking. Also of note, tons of people are stocking up on Purell wipes since prices are lower than they’ve been in months. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, prices will unfortunately continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Of course, there are far more deep discounts on nonessentials. As we mentioned, Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub is packed full of deep discounts ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz. Definitely dig around through there to see all of today’s top deals, but there are five in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

First and foremost, Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for just $199.99. That matches Amazon’s price from Prime Day 2020, and they FLEW off the shelves at that price. AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are also discounted at Amazon, and you can check out both of those deals right here.

Another big early Black Friday sale at Amazon slashes up to $1,002 off huge Sony and Samsung 4K smart TVs, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs start at just $79.99. How crazy is that?! The best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum that retails for $280 is only $214.99 right now, which is close to an all-time low price, and you can also save up to $60 on Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot multi-use electric cookers. Then, on top of all that, you can get TP-Link’s wildly popular $15 Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each!

Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included a few bonus deals to check out — like all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 6, a secret Sonos wireless speaker deal no one knows about, and the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $29.98… or for FREE if you take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion that’s explained on the product page.

Apple AirPods Pro – $199.99 (reg. $249)

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Kasa Smart (HS103P4) Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home

Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer

Roomba 675

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets

Smart TV sale

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

BONUS DEALS

CHEF iQ World's Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Built-in

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smart

Sonos One SL Two Room Set with Free $30 Amazon Gift Card - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

