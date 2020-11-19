If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Holy moly, do we have some incredible early Black Friday 2020 deals for you to check out on Thursday?! Highlights include rare discounts on Powecom KN95 masks and two kinds of AccuMed KN95 masks that are all FDA-authorized and certified by NIOSH to work as well as 3M N95 masks, your last chance to buy actual Moldex N95 respirators before they sell out, the awesome Roomba 675 robot vacuum for just $214.99, the lowest prices we’ve seen in months on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes, EPA-approved Microban 24 sanitizing spray that’s proven to kill the coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds (it’s about to sell out!), wildly popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each instead of $15, a massive $60 discount on the Instant Pot Smart WiFi electric pressure cooker, a shockingly huge 50% discount on the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” that slashes the price to $29.99, $50 off Apple’s AirPods Pro, the early arrival of Amazon’s ecobee SmartThermostat Black Friday deal, surprise $50 discounts on the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see inside anything for just $28.79 when you clip the Amazon coupon, the best-selling 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit at the lowest price ever, a surprise 25% discount on Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K bundle, and more. See all of today’s top deals down below.

