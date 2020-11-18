A mac & cheese product is being recalled for a bizarre reason: It’s not actually mac & cheese at all.

Mislabeled boxes of Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites actually contain Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers.

The wrong label also doesn’t include the warning that soy is present in the product, potentially leading to allergic reactions.

Food recalls come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes food is recalled because it may be contaminated with bacteria, while other times recalls are issued because pieces of unedible things like rubber and wood accidentally find their way into the packaging. A new recall from Stuffed Foods LLC is a sort of double-whammy that we don’t see very often.

According to the recall bulletin by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company’s Mac & Cheese Bites are now being recalled for two specific reasons. First, the packaging appears to be wrong, and while customers that purchase the frozen food will assume it contains Mac & Cheese Bites, it may actually be “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers” instead. That brings us to the second problem: The mislabeling means that a declaration of soy is not present on the packaging, and as soy is a known allergen, it could cause medical distress.

The company was reportedly alerted to the mistake when a customer complained that their package of Mac & Cheese Bites contained the buffalo-flavored chicken product instead. This prompted the company to issue a voluntary recall. They are asking that anyone who purchased the product and may have it in their homes either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Obviously, the good news is that nobody has fallen ill from the mislabeled food so far. However, because it’s a frozen food product, it’s likely that consumers may have purchased it and stuck it in their freezer for consumption at a later date, and that’s when problems could arise. The specifics of the packaging are as follows:

9.75-oz. carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272 or package code BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022 on the end panel of the carton.

If you have this product in your freezer, do yourself a favor and return it to the store you purchased it from. Even if you don’t have a known soy allergy, it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to this kind of thing.