If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AccuMed KN95 face masks that are certified by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA for medical use are still the hottest deal with our readers, though rare discounts on Purell hand sanitizer and Purell alcohol wipes aren’t far behind.

In addition to those awesome deals that anyone can take advantage of, there are also some exclusive sales that you need to know about with the holidays right around the corner.



Amazon has a special “Just for Prime” page with surprisingly good deals that are for Prime members only.

We still can’t believe that AccuMed KN95 face masks are on sale for just $2.23 each. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that come in black or pink in addition to white, and they’re back in stock after having sold out recently. NIOSH tested them and found that these masks filter up to 98% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than some 3M N95 masks out there — and 3M N95 masks can cost as much as $15 each! You really should stock up on these masks while they’re on sale with a 15% coupon you can clip.

Other pandemic essentials have been popular as well lately, like Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks for 36¢ a pop and Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet. Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else are back in stock as well, which is great news. And while it’s true that COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, deals on nonessentials have also been picking up a lot of steam lately.

One of the hottest sales we’ve covered this week is Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro for just $199.99, which matches Amazon’s price from Prime Day. You can also get the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for under $30 or incredible $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones for only $88. Those are outstanding sales and they’re available to anyone and everyone, but there are some even better deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime members. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Head over to this page: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. You can find them all down below.

Disposable KN95 Face Masks on the FDA EUA List

Disclaimer: This Disposable Non-Medical Face Mask (KN95) is included on the FDA Emergency Use Authorization List. The FDA sampled and CDC tested a limited number of masks from this manufacturer and found that the filtration efficiency was above 95%. See the CDC website for a copy of the testing report.

Standard: GB2626-2006; Comfortable to fit with elastic ear loops and adjustable nose wire, lightweight.

This is a 5-Layer Non-Medical KN95 Disposable Protective Face Mask. It is not an N95 mask. Please review additional information about KN95 masks amazon.com/AboutKN95s before you purchase.

Disposable KN95 Face Masks on the FDA EUA List, Non-Woven 5-Layer Disposable Mask, Elastic Ear… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.95 You Save:$5.04 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS Black Wireless In-Ear Headphones

[True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[Auto Pairing & On-ear Control] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily.

[Monaural & Binaural Calls] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.29 You Save:$5.70 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows

NEVER GOES FLAT: No-shift construction and Germany imported fiber filling offer great support for head and neck so it can keep your head will never sink right down to the mattress, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU pillows are made from allergy proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack King Size 20 x 36 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Side… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHOETECH Wireless Charger [2 Pack]

【High-Speed Charging】Qi certified wireless charger provides fast QI wireless charging up to 7.5W for iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/SE 2020/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Xs Max/XR/XS/X/8/8 Plus (Note: 3.0 adapter needed for fast charge); 10W for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20 Plus, S20, S10, S10 Plus, S10E, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, and standard wireless charge for All Qi-enabled phones and more

【Two Pack More Convenience】Comes with two wireless charging stands in the package. Both of them can charge your phone vertically and horizontally. One for you and one for your family, or using one at home and one at office. If you have two or more mobile phones or if it can also work with your wife/husband’s mobile phone. Great combination for a family or one with two mobile phones. (2 Micro USB cable included)

CHOETECH Wireless Charger, [2 Pack] 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand Compatibl… List Price:$30.99 Price:$25.10 You Save:$5.89 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Duvet Cover Set

EXTRA SOFT AND BREATHABLE DUVET COVER SET provided by using specially compacted yarn made from 100% Long Staple Combed Cotton. The Gray Queen Duvet Cover are made from high quality fabric which is Sweat Wicking and Temperature Balancing. It gives the skin sufficient space to breathe and provides cooling effect to avoid night sweat. These forever Fresh Feeling Pure Natural Cotton Bedding Set are distinctively Soft, Durable & Cozy Duvet Cover.

CLASSY MINIMALISTIC LOOK provided by using special Hidden Button Closure Full / Queen Size Duvet Cover Set: 1 Full / Queen Duvet Cover with hidden button closure: 90” x 90”, 2 Standard Pillow Shams 20” x 26”. The Full Size Duvet Cover are in matching colors to the sheets and pillow cases. You can also mix and match them with sheets and pillowcases to have a colorful look. These Simply Soft Duvets Covers will give you the superior quality of your 80s / 90s Duvet Cover Sets.

Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Duvet Cover Set, 100% Long Staple Cotton Light Grey Bed Se… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W

The Belkin Difference: #1 third party maker of wireless charging accessories

Fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more

Charges in portrait or landscape orientation for easy access to texts, apps, videos and more

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hatteker Mens Hair Trimmer Cordless Grooming Kit

All-in-One Grooming – 3 multipurpose attachments are perfect for all facial hair styles: Hair Trimmer, Beard Trimmer, Detail Trimmer. For touch ups between hair clipping & detail Trimming, mustaches, sideburns, goatees, stubble, other face & body hair

Complete Set Of Attachment Guards – 1 PRECISION DIAL from 3mm to 8mm, 5-DEGREE TUNABLE BLADE from 0.5mm to 2.5mm, 6 GUIDE COMBS(3mm, 4-6mm, 7-9mm, 10-12mm, 16-18mm, 22-24mm), to achieve a wide variety of hairstyles and lengths

Self-sharpening Titanium Ceramic Blade – The combination of titanium and ceramic blades achieves a delicate haircut fit for all kinds of hair of kids,adults,men,the elderly,professional salon,etc. The blade can be easily removed convenient for cleaning. Its self-sharpening system keeps fine sharpness for long-lasting performance

Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer Hair Clipper Hair Trimmer Cordless Grooming Kit Mustache trimmer Pr… List Price:$40.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$11.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bonve LED Lights Strip (40ft)

【PREMIUM LED STRIP LIGHTS 40FT】This 40ft(2 rolls) led light strip is equipped with dimmer and brightness controls，also features RGB and color changing modes, a 40-key IR remote control included, will light up your life and make life more colorful and special

【MULTIPLE COLOR & DIY APP】Featured RGB programmable modules, you can not only change tons of color modes with the IR 40-keys remote control in hand, but also DIY the color you want conveniently via the APP “Lotus Lantern” on your mobile phone.

Led Lights Strip for Bedroom 40ft 12M RGB Christmas Neon Color Changing Room Wall Rope Lights B… List Price:$27.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Homech Electric Heating Pad

【Relieve pain and muscle damage】This ultra-soft customizable electric heating pad can relieve daily muscle soreness. Helps reduce inflammation and painful cramps. Simply place it on your sore leg, wrap it around your stiff neck, or throw it on your shoulders, neck back, knee, joints and let the heat penetrate your muscles in a few seconds.

【Special treatment methods】 Each muscle needs special treatment. Our 12*24 inch heating pad easy-to-operate digital LED controller allows you to switch between 6 personalized heating settings. You can also choose dry or wet heating to achieve the best relaxation effect.

Homech Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief - Large [12"x24"] - Ultra-Soft Heat… List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iCREAT Makeup Mirror with Lights

🎉🎁🎁BIG SALE – Quick!!! Order it Now! It is a big sale, Low price discount NOW!!🎁🎁🎉

💄Touchscreen Control – The smart touch control makes it easy to adjust the brightness, free to switch 3 modes from Daylight/Warm White to Warm Light. With memory function that restores it to the same modes as when it was turned off.

💄Thoughtful Design – Power outlet with USB port is designed on the side of the mirror. It is convenient to charge your mobile phone or other USB device while making up.

iCREAT Makeup Mirror with Lights, Hollywood Vanity Mirror, 3 Color Modes Cosmetic Mirror, Frame… List Price:$109.99 Price:$98.99 You Save:$11.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.