If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 deals have arrived… and they’re off the charts! On Wednesday, we’ve rounded up all the very best ones we could find. Highlights include the first discount in months on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 headband masks and AccuMed KN95 earloop masks that NIOSH says work as well as 3M N95 masks, more than half off Powecom KN95 masks that are also on the FDA EUA list, shockingly low prices on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores, Lysol spray at the least inflated price per can that we’ve seen in months, a massive $50 discount on AirPods Pro plus up to $40 off other AirPods models, insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each, up to $200 off Roku smart TVs, up to $302 off Sony 4K smart TVs, up to an insane $1,002 off Samsung 4K smart TVs, various Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting at just $79.99, the hottest Sony noise cancelling headphones deals of the year, the best-selling 23andMe DNA test kit at the lowest price ever, $70 off the best-selling Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $20 each when you buy two without coupon code FTVLITE2, and more.

We also managed to dig up five exclusive Black Friday 2020 deals for Prime members only, including 25% off FDA-authorized JiaDaiFu KN95 masks tested by NIOSH, best-selling SoundPEATS TrueFree+ wireless earbuds with more than 10,000 5-star reviews for just $24.29, and a huge 50% discount on best-selling bed pillows. If you’re a Prime member, be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom or you’ll miss out!

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$19.99 ($2.00 / Count) You Save:$25.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart (HS103P4) Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Hom… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… Price:$54.92 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol 2284 Crisp Linen Spray, 4 PACK, blue Price:$14 each Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$479.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$200.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model Price:$448.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$529.99 Price:$427.99 You Save:$102.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$89.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$1.99 (2%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Precision Cooker with Precision Base Bundle List Price:$218.92 Price:$149.00 You Save:$69.92 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20 each with coupon code FTVLITE2 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Coupon Code:FTVLITE2 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: FTVLITE2

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Disposable KN95 Face Masks on the FDA EUA List, Non-Woven 5-Layer Disposable Mask, Elastic Ear… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.95 You Save:$5.04 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.29 You Save:$5.70 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack King Size 20 x 36 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Side… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHOETECH Wireless Charger, [2 Pack] 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand Compatibl… List Price:$29.99 Price:$25.10 You Save:$4.89 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer Hair Clipper Hair Trimmer Cordless Grooming Kit Mustache trimmer Pr… List Price:$40.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$11.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.