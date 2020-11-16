Walmart just released its latest Black Friday 2020 ad that includes the deals that will be available online and in stores next week.

The retailer confirmed it would stock the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, which will be available for purchase online starting with November 25th.

Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 deals include additional savings on hot products, including the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch 3.

Walmart announced its Black Friday 2020 plans more than a month ago, revealing that it will host three separate shopping events. The Black Friday Deals for Days events were scheduled for November 4th, 11th, and 25th, with the latter being the actual Black Friday sale that many people will be waiting for. At the time, Walmart did not share too many details about the sales that it would offer buyers, insisting on the events’ timelines and the COVID-19 measures set in place for safe shopping. But Walmart has just released the Black Friday ad for the November 25th event, including all the deals prepared for the Black Friday period.

The ad confirms that Walmart will stock both the PS5 and Xbox Series X during the final Black Friday event. The consoles will sell for $499 each, or the current retail price. Discounts on other models will not be available for quite a while. Unlike GameStop, which will also stock the two consoles on Black Friday, Walmart will only sell them online, so you’ll have to be quick.

Available at this link, the new Walmart flier reveals that deals will start online on Wednesday, November 25th, at 7:00 PM. Walmart retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. The ad reveals that various products will be available online and in stores on Black Friday. Sales will start at 12:00 AM online and 5:00 AM in-store.

Aside from PS5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming deal, Walmart will offer a few notable discounts on AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3, and a few big-screen TVs. Some of the best tech deals from Walmart’s new Black Friday ad follow below, with more of them available in the full catalog.

