If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday 2020 officially arrives, it finally happened: Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has begun! You’ll find hundreds of deep discounts on all the most popular products you can think of, so you might even be able to finish your holiday shopping early this year.

Highlights from Monday’s roundup of the best daily deals out there include a rare opportunity to get actual NIOSH-approved Moldex N95 masks on Amazon, surprising discounts on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH tested and certified to work as well as 3M N95 masks, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Clorox wipes at the lowest prices we’ve seen in weeks, Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a penny less than they cost on Prime Day, $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $7.50 each when you buy a 2-pack, a hidden Instant Pot sale that gets you a $150 Instant Pot Smart WiFi bundled with an Echo Dot for just $119.98, discounts on Amazon’s best-selling weighted blanket in several different sizes, five different deals on Fire TV Edition smart TVs with prices starting at $79.99 and discounts up to 32% off, the lowest price ever on Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones or best-selling Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones for just $88 instead of $200, the hot new Epson Workforce Pro WF-4830 wireless printer with Alexa in stock on Amazon for the first time, $35 off a SodaStream bundle that makes a perfect gift for anyone on your list, an early Black Friday discount on the excellent ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s top daily deals down below!

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$22.32 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.50 ($2.55 / Count) You Save:$19.49 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moldex - Particulate Respiratros with handy Cushion and Full Cushion - size: Medium/Large Price:$75.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… Price:$51.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.59 Price:$64.50 You Save:$5.09 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal Price:$119.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug, WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Co… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YnM Kids Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass… Price:$43.90 - $130.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen List Price:$169.00 Price:$141.58 You Save:$27.42 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… List Price:$379.99 Price:$259.99 You Save:$120.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… List Price:$329.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$120.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$229.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$90.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… Price:$68.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Workforce Pro WF-4830 Wireless All-in-One Printer with Auto 2-Sided Print, Copy, Scan and… Price:$199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Bundle, Silver List Price:$139.99 Price:$104.99 You Save:$35.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.