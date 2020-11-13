If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 is exactly two weeks away, but Amazon’s site already is already packed with early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now.

They’re all listed in Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub, but you’ll have to scroll for hours to find all the best ones.

In this roundup, we’ll show the 5 best early Black Friday deals we found today at Amazon — and we’ll also hit you with a few bonus deals!

We now have exactly two weeks to go until Black Friday 2020, but you won’t have to wait another minute to start scoring crazy Black Friday discounts on some of the hottest products of the season. So many Black Friday deals are already available now since people are trying to take care of holiday shopping early to avoid shipping bottlenecks. We’re not used to seeing this many deep discounts so far ahead of Black Friday, but we’re also certainly not going to complain. We’re also not used to seeing personal protective equipment showcased prominently among the early Black Friday deals out there, but we suppose this is what life is like during a pandemic.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks (on sale right now at the lowest price ever!) and AccuMed KN95 masks that are 15% are by far the hottest items right now because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and certified by NIOSH, plus the AccuMed masks come in black and pink in addition to white. You can also pick up Purell hand sanitizer at a discount, which is pretty shocking. Finally, tons of people are stocking up on Clorox wipes since prices right now are slightly less inflated. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, prices will unfortunately continue to increase in the coming weeks.

There are obviously plenty of deals on nonessentials, too. As we mentioned, Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub is packed full of deep discounts ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz. Definitely dig around through there to see all of today’s top deals, but there are five in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

The most noteworthy early Black Friday deal is on Apple’s AirPods Pro, which just dropped to $194 at Amazon. That’s not a typo… they’re even cheaper than they were on Prime Day 2020! That’s a $55 discount and it’s completely unprecedented. AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are discounted as well, and you can check out both of those deals right here.

Other big early Black Friday sales at Amazon slash up to $702 off huge Sony and Samsung 4K smart TVs, so you’ll definitely want to check those out. Prime Day 2020’s best-selling wireless headphones are on sale for $26.99 and you can also get a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $99.99 if you pick up a Certified Refurbished model that’s guaranteed to look and work like new. Then, on top of all that, Amazon’s big Black Friday sale on Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones and earphones kicked off early this year, with prices starting at just $68.

Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included a few bonus deals to check out — like a Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for just $29 or the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $29.98… or for FREE if you take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion detailed on the product page!

Apple AirPods Pro – $194 (reg. $249)

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$194.00 You Save:$55.00 (22%)

Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones sale

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%)

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… Price:$68.00

Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic For Phone Call… List Price:$199.99 Price:$148.00 You Save:$51.99 (26%)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%)

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $99.99 (reg. $250)

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… List Price:$159.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$60.00 (38%)

Smart TV sale

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%)

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$798.00 Price:$698.00 You Save:$100.00 (13%)

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,497.99 You Save:$702.00 (32%)

Mpow 059 Wireless Headphones – $27.99 (reg. $40)

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL: The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music! NOTE: Mpow 059 headphones are passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation(ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together, it is better than ANC in term of sounds quality

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%)

BONUS DEALS

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$11.59 (29%)

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 each)

Sonos One SL Two Room Set with Free $30 Amazon Gift Card - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker Price:$358.00

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%)

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.00 You Save:$10.99 (27%)

