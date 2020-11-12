The PlayStation 5 launches on Thursday, with buyers who preordered the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition set to receive the consoles at home.

Stores will start to sell more PS5 stock, although supply is expected to be limited.

Retailers will not sell the PS5 in retail locations, but only online. Walmart and Target will both stock the two PS5 versions on release day.

The lucky gamers who were able to preorder the PS5 several weeks ago during Sony’s deeply flawed PlayStation 5 preorder launch will soon get the console version of their choosing or the one that was still in stock when they attempted to buy one. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition ship to buyers on Thursday and they also launch in stores. However, this isn’t the launch that Sony envisioned for its biggest console launch since the PS4. It all happens during a massive pandemic. The novel coronavirus is infected hundreds of thousands of people each day worldwide, with the US alone accounting for well over 100,000 daily new cases. This makes any in-store launch event practically impossible, no matter what the product is. And the PS5 is no different. But retailers will have more stock to order on Thursday, including Walmart. All you have to do is make sure you’re aware of the big launch-day order catch.

Walmart confirmed that more PS5 stock is coming on Thursday, but the only way to get it is to place your order online quickly. The retailer will not stock the console in brick-and-mortar stores to prevent people from crowding inside. The coronavirus spreads with incredible ease indoors. Sony has already announced that new PS5 stock will be available only online on release day, citing public safety concerns. As a result, Walmart can’t and won’t sell the console in its stores.

PS5 stock will be available at certain points during the PS5 launch day at Walmart, according to Tom’s Guide. You’ll have to keep checking Walmart’s online store at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 9:00 PM EST, and hope you can get your hands on either the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition.

There’s no telling how much stock Walmart will have on hand, so you’ll have to order quickly. You might not have time to choose what model to get. It might be a good idea to open all the separate product pages in a browser to maximize your chances. We’ve already told you what retailers might have the PS5 on stock today. Here’s a recap of those listings:

Tom’s Guide says that Target will also have PS5 stock on Thursday with a different twist. You’ll have to order online and pick up in-store.

Of all the retailers above, there is one who will have PS5 (and Xbox One X) stock in stores soon. That’s GameStop, which will sell the consoles in its retail stores on November 27th — Black Friday. While that might sound exciting, it’s absolutely not worth lining up in front of stores to buy the console as long as the virus is spreading with such ease. And history taught us that two weeks might be too little to see any meaningful slowdown in cases without strict measures in place.