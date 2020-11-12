If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

An awesome smart home device you’ve probably never even heard of was one of the best-selling products we covered when it went on sale for Prime Day 2020.

It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, and it lets you control your garage door with your smartphone or even your voice.

Chamberlain’s MyQ was so popular that it sold out on Prime Day, but now it’s back in stock… and we’re going to show you how to get one for free!

Amazon might’ve delayed Prime Day 2020 this year, but it was definitely worth the wait. We found thousands of deep discounts available on just about every type of popular product you can think of. Of course, there were a few deals in particular that people gravitated toward more than anything else. Examples include Apple’s AirPods Pro — though you can actually get AirPods Pro for even less today than they were on Prime Day because they’re on Amazon right now at a new all-time low price — and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks. They’re also on sale right now for even less than they were on Prime Day 2020. Get them for just $1.89 each when you buy them directly from Amazon.

Beyond those best-sellers, there’s one more deal that flew off Amazon’s virtual store shelves last week during Prime Day. And this deal is on a product you might not have even heard of. It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, and it might be the best smart home purchase you ever make.

This awesome little device from Chamberlain installs in about 15 minutes and it lets you control your garage door right from your smartphone. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is back in stock right now after having sold out on Prime Day, and it’s down to $29.98 for a limited time. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll basically get a MyQ from Amazon for free!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$28.69 You Save:$11.59 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Chamberlain’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

