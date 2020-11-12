If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Even when it’s on sale at Amazon with a deep discount, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles get pricey when you have to keep buying new ones every month or two.

Here’s another option: Use the special coupon code we found and pick up a $40 Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser for just $19.99!

Full gallons of liquid hand sanitizer that’s just as strong as Purell cost just $26 right now, so you’ll save a ton of money during the coronavirus pandemic.

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of things for all of us. When we launched BGR Deals all those years ago, we definitely never expected the hottest deals we cover on the site to be deep discounts on Purell hand sanitizer and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that work as well as 3M N95 masks. This is like in 2020, however, and things will continue like this for another year at the minimum.

As we mentioned above, Purell is indeed discounted right now — and Amazon’s sale covers wildly popular Purell pump bottles, which are still practically impossible to find in grocery stores. You should definitely stock up while 12-packs are on sale with a big 31% discount, but there’s another option you should consider as well.

Instead of buying Purell bottles over and over, you can get yourself a hand sanitizer dispenser for your home and/or your office and fill it up using hand sanitizer refills. Clip the on-site coupon and check out with the promo code RNHWRN88, and you can get this awesome wall-mounted Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser for just $19.99 instead of $40! You can also get full gallons of liquid hand sanitizer for just $26 on Amazon, so you’ll save a ton of money in the long run.

Here are the main details from Amazon’s product page:

★Battery Operated and Rechargeable–This alcohol hand sanitizer soap dispenser is operated with NO2 batteries (C battery). This disinfectant hand sanitizer also can be rechargeable with an adapter. (Not equipped with DC power, batteries, drip tray)

★Large capacity&UV disinfection–This automatic hand sanitizer dispenser has a large capacity of 1000 ml, suitable for use of various disinfectant liquids, liquids hand sanitizers, not for thick gel. An automatic and touch-free hand sanitizer dispenser for daily use and professional use, perfect for home, hotels, hospitals, or other public places. The machine has a UV disinfection function to kill the bacteria

★Automatic sensor-operated–The touchless hand disinfection machine is designed to nebulize hand sanitizer or alcohol, and provide an automatic dosage of spray, which enables quick and easy hand disinfection and eliminates cross-contamination, achieving optimal hand hygiene.

★Wall-mounted Style–Wall mounted soap dispenser that works well in keeping the counter surface clutter-free.

★Convenient and Hygienic–Just put your hand under the sensor to start the soap dispenser, you can effectively avoid cross-infection without touching the soap dispenser. Suitable for public places such as offices, hotels, hospitals, medical institutions, schools, etc. (NOTE: package includes 1*hand sanitizer machine. Does NOT include battery and DC power) ★★★ WITH ANY QUESTION, YOU CAN CONTACT US. WE WILL SOLVE IT FOR YOU

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser ,Hospital Alcohol Spray Machine Soap Dispenser, Automatic Touchless To… Price:$19.99 with coupon code RNHWRN88 Coupon Code:RNHWRN88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: RNHWRN88

