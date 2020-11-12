If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People looking for the very best protection from COVID-19 should head over to Amazon, where you’ll find 3M respirator masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Want disposable masks instead? You’ll find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks in stock at the lowest price ever, and they filter about as well as the aforementioned 3M respirators.

You can also find so much Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now, and it’s sold directly by Amazon at the best prices online.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, Amazon’s various listings for N95 masks and other NIOSH-approved respirators have for the most part been available only to hospitals and government workers. These days, however, some things have changed a bit. Genuine 3M respirator masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters are in stock right now on Amazon and they’re available for anyone and everyone, not just frontline workers. Masks can be had for as littles as $13 you’ll find tons of different options for NIOSH-approved filters from top brands, including both P95 filters as well as P100 filters that filter 99.97% of small airborne particles. It doesn’t get any better than that.

When it comes to great options for disposable masks instead of reusable ones, there’s one option that’s definitely a cut above the rest right now. Amazon has Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized on sale at the lowest price yet, just $1.89 per mask. These are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have received the FDA’s emergency use authorization, and NIOSH testing found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks!

Best-selling 3-ply face masks are also on sale for $0.36 each and popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks are available again at a new, lower price.

Last but certainly not least, it’s worth noting that Amazon has a ton of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now. What’s more, it’s all being sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices online. The hottest listings right now are Purell 20oz pump bottles, Purell 8oz pump bottles, and Purell travel bottles that are shipping out right away with free Prime delivery.

