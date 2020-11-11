If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

High-quality KN95 masks are very popular now since N95 masks for sale online are so expensive, but there’s another option you should consider if you want something made in the USA.

They’re called Bluegrass Multi-Layer Face Masks and they cost just $18.99 for a 10-pack on Amazon.

These masks were tested by an independent lab, which found them to filter up to 97.4% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses. That’s even better performance than the 95% minimum required for N95 face masks.

N95 masks are still the gold standard in respiratory protection, of course. But the problem with N95 masks is that they cost a fortune right now. That’s why another option that’s just as good has been so popular lately. Powecom KN95 face masks are currently the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized for medical use. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, so they work even better than most top N95 masks. They’re even on sale with a huge discount right now, so you’ll only pay $1.89 per mask if you stock up before Amazon’s deep discount disappears.

Looking for COVID-19 protection that’s just as good but that’s made in the USA instead of in China? We found a terrific new option that you should definitely check out.

If you haven’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks, you’re certainly not alone. We had never heard of them either until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re a fantastic option for anyone looking for protection from the novel coronavirus, and they cost far less than any N95 face masks you’ll come across.

The first thing you need to know about these face masks is that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most alternatives to N95 masks are made. There’s nothing wrong with masks made in China as long as they’re FDA-authorized, of course, but many people will be happy to have a USA-made option that works just as well. The manufacturer had these masks tested at an independent lab and found that they filter up to 97.4% of 3-micron particles. That’s even better performance than some 3M N95 face masks, though it’s important to note that these masks have not been tested by NIOSH or authorized by the FDA.

And last but not least, you can get masks that are much less expensive for low-risk situations like when you’re around other people but outdoors and socially distanced. Jointown 3-ply masks are the best-selling option on Amazon and they’re only $0.36 each. You can also pick up similar black 3-ply face masks for $0.23 apiece or higher-quality black KN95 face masks for $1.40 apiece.

