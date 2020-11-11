If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 face masks that are tested by NIOSH and authorized for medical use are still the hottest deal with our readers, and rare discounts on Purell hand sanitizer and Purell alcohol wipes aren’t far behind.

On top of those awesome deals that are available to anyone, there are also some exclusive sales that you need to know about with the holidays right around the corner.



Amazon’s got a special “Just for Prime” page that’s packed with deep discounts for Prime members only.



We still find it very hard to believe that Powecom KN95 face masks are on sale with such a huge discount. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re back in stock after having sold out recently. NIOSH tested them and found that these masks filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask out there — and 3M N95 masks can cost as much as $15 each! You really should stock up on these masks while they’re on sale for just $1.89 each.

Our readers have also been rushing to Amazon to pick up other pandemic essentials, like Amazon’s most popular 3-ply face masks for 36¢ a pop and Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet. Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else are back in stock as well, which is great news. And while it’s true that COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, deals on nonessentials have also been picking up a lot of steam lately.

Two of the hottest sales we’ve covered this week are insanely popular AirPods Pro for just $194 — which is a new all-time low price that’s even less than they were on Prime Day — and the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for under $30. Those are outstanding sales and they’re available to anyone and everyone, but there are some even better deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime members. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Check out this page: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. you can find them all down below.

Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Boost-Intellect Technology: Coredy R650 robot vacuum cleaner is armed with Intelligent-Boost technology, enables automatically increase suction power within seconds when carpet is detected, moves effortlessly from hard-surface floor to carpet, much smarter than ever. Upgrade vacuums up to 1600pa MAX pure power suction strength for an impressive clean.

Upgraded to Easy-Access Dustbin: The 500ml large capacity dustbin is re-designed with a wide-opening door for easy access and quickly empty without the mess. Improved large washable HEPA filter combo with sponge filtration system helps get rid of smaller household dust and allergens, ideal for homes with pets and allergies.

W-KING 30W TWS Portable Wireless Speaker

CRYSTAL CLEAR SOUND & DEEP BASS: Distinct mids and highs from our two precision acoustic drivers delivers excellent stereo sound and enhanced bass because of our proprietary passive bass radiator design, without distortion even at the highest volume. Providing 30% louder volume and richer bass than other speakers. The crystal clear deep bass 30W HD loud speaker is designed for both active outdoor and indoor use.

ULTRA PORTABLE: The D8 mini outdoor wireless speaker is built of lightweight, robust and unibody construction so that you can enjoy excellent sound whenever and wherever you may be. Adjustable and removable strap is tailored for comfortably carry, so much better for travel & hiking. TF card and USB flash drive provide multiple choices for indoor and outdoor play.

Belkin 10W Fast Wireless Charging Stand

The Belkin Difference: #1 third-party maker of wireless charging accessories

Fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more

Charges in portrait or landscape orientation for easy access to texts, apps, videos and more

Phitric True Wireless Earbuds

Outstanding Sound Reproduction: With its high-precision 5.8 mm Graphene drivers give you superb efficiency and audio quality, and reproduce powerful, detailed audio. And the advanced CVC 8.0 noise cancellation technology reduce that distracting background noise by up to 90%.

Hassle-free Connection: Latest Bluetooth 5.0 ensures lag-free audio, more stable, faster connectivity and smoother transmission. Phitric A801 wireless earbuds offer Truly wireless listening experience and connecting for both iOS & Android devices up to 10m(30ft) away. And support quick pairing and automatic connection with the most recently paired device.

POLAR SLEEP Gel Memory Foam Pillow

【Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow】The Gel-infused memory foam pillow does a better job of reducing physical discomfort and enhancing blood circulation within the body increases the comfort of sleeping and promotes healthier, give you regenerative deep sleep.

【Double-Sided Design Suitable For All Seasons】One side of the cool memory foam pillow (50% ice fiber + 50% polyester fiber) creates an incredibly silky, soft and light fabric that brings a cool summer sleep experience. Use the other side in winter (65% polyester + 35% tencel).

ANTZZON 1080P HD Auto Focus Webcam with Privacy Cover

【Auto focus 1080P Full HD Webcam】：This auto focus 1080P webcam supply Crisp Image and Crystal Clear Video — webcam captures your clips in true 1080p glory, and 30 frames per second, so even the most detailed makeup tutorials look crisp and clear.

【Wide-Angle Webcam with Microphone 】：Fixed focus desktop and laptop Webcam captures FULL HD video at a wide angle. Giving you an unparalleled perspective for a wide variety of conditions when you live streaming or video chatting & Recording. Build-in auto noise reduction Mic makes sound purer and clearer, and pick up your voice even at 5m distance.

MaxKare Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager

Care for Your Family: Use with this shiatsu massager for 15 minutes each time.

Simulated Hand Kneading Massage: 8 Bi-directional rotation knots with optional heating mode and 3 adjustable intensities, this equipment customizes massage for your whole body: neck, cervical, shoulder, back, waist and legs.

Home Use: With the AC and DC adapters in the package, you can have a massage after a busy job, or enjoy a massage at home anytime and anywhere.

SuperHandy Fogger Machine/Disinfectant Atomizer

PROFESSIONAL SPECS – Our Cordless Fogger Atomizer Sprayer is powered by a 48V DC 350W Li-Ion Driven Electric Motor. Achievable Coverage: Horizontal 20′ Feet+ (5-6m) and Vertical 4.9-6.5′ Feet+ (1.5-2m) of chemicals/liquid for maximum fogging efficiency; Max Fluid Capacity of 2.6GAL/10L, Max Flow Rate of 650ML/min (0.65L/min); Adjustable Output of 1-10GPH and Adjustable Particle Sizes of 0-50μm/Mm (micro-meters/microns), public/animal structures, lawn/gardens, crops/orchards, plants/grow beds

EFFICIENT DESIGN – Built for high speed aerosol distribution, fast diffusion, and strong penetration; Studies show that atomizer foggers generate a fog/mist formed of Ultra Low Volume (ULV) droplets of 0-50μm in size and are ideal for fighting pathogens and vector carriers;. Equipped w/ a Large wide mouth for easy filling and includes a screen filter to keep dirt/debris out of tank; The extended coiled hose allows for perfect misting to keep dust down and humidity up during asbestos abatement

BEST APPLICATION – Made to excel in large area spraying and is effective for evaporative cooling of barns/animal rearing/livestock facilities; Use for public sanitation/disinfection of: airports, docks, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, public transport, theaters or for controlling humidity in guitar factories, wine barrel storage rooms, small greenhouses, plant preparation rooms; ULV fogging equipment is used predominately for the application of disinfectants

Decroom Waterproof Mattress Pad

HIGH-QUALITY FABRICS OF OUR MATTRESS PAD: Microfiber tp & TPU waterproof material bottom & 100% polyester filling for some cushioning, ultimate breathable and noiseless. The mattress topper protector is suitable for all seasons- lightweight and moisture management to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

SIZE:Queen: 60″x80″+15″(Pocket Deep)

PROTECTOR YOUR MATTRESS: The reverse side is waterproof which can always help to keep your mattress in good condition Fitted skirt provides a secure, non-slip fit and fits up to 18″ mattress thick, ideal for pillowtop mattresses.

Marmot Tactical Flashlight

Brighter Than Most Ordinary : Up to 1200 Lumen When Fully Charged,200m Beam Runs 4 Hours, Rechargeable Batteries and Universal Recharger Included

Long Distance Illumination : Flashlight Can be 300 Lumens When 200m/656ft

Durable High Quality Construction : High Quality 6061T Aluminum Alloy and Rainproof O-Rings Deliver a Durable , Shockproff and Water-Resistent Performance.(DO NOT PUT IT IN WATER FOR A LONG TIME)

