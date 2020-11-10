A ranking of the rudest states in the United States has a few surprises, but definitely not in the number one spot.

The ranking took a variety of metrics into account, including how often people swear, road rage, and overall rudeness rankings based on how people feel about each state.

When it comes to not being rude, Minnesota is where you want to be.

We’ve seen a lot of state rankings lately, and that’s mostly thanks to the site BestLife cranking them out left and right. I’m not complaining, because I usually use them as a test to see how sharp I am on my own perceptions of the states here in the US. The latest one, however, is a real gimme, and I bet you can guess the number one state without much effort.

This latest ranking is a list of states based on their “Rudeness Score,” which BestLife came up with by combining previous rankings for rudest cities, the percentage of people who live in the cities deemed rude, the number of rude drivers based on reports by Insurify, and data from a survey of 2.5 million social media users that asked which state is the most “unfriendly.” They topped off that pile of data with an analysis of how often people from each state cursed during live chats with LivePerson, which is a live chat support company.

That’s a whole lot of data, and while you could call into question the legitimacy of any one data set, the overall picture from the various sources should produce a pretty reliable ranking. So, without further ado, let’s dive in. As usual, let’s start with the least rude states. This is the list as though it were flipped, with the 50th rudest state being the #1 least-rude state:

Minnesota South Carolina Louisiana Mississippi Tennesee Hawaii Colorado Vermont Texas Kentucky

Okay, so this seems to make sense for the most part. As a Wisconsin resident, I’m constantly berated by tales of how nice people are in Minnesota, and I assume that’s probably true for the most part. I know that Hawaii tends to be a pleasant place to go, so I’m sure it’s earned its spot on the list, but the only time I was ever in Colorado a very pushy guy tried to get me to sign up for a credit card as soon as I got off the plane, so I’m not sure about that one.

Now, let’s see the flip side of the list. These are the rudest states in the country:

New York Virginia Washington Iowa Alaska Utah Massachusetts Rhode Island California Idaho

Everyone act surprised that New York showed up in the top spot! Just kidding, we all knew it would. Whether NYC’s reputation for having high-strung, rude people on every square foot of sidewalk is earned or not, it appears to have driven the entire state to the top of the list. California also isn’t a shock, as there’s a lot of very important people in very big hurries in that state. Some of the others are a bit more puzzling, like Alaska, which I wouldn’t assume has a lot of rude people in it, and Idaho, which I assumed had a lot of very friendly farmers.

Whatever the case, these are the extremes of the list, and if you don’t see your state that means it falls somewhere in the middle. Check out the full list for the rankings of all 50 states.